Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025, Download FREE PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025–26: Download the HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for the academic session 2025–26 here. Check out the complete syllabus to know the course structure, course overview, and exam pattern prescribed by HBSE Class 9. 

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 4, 2025, 14:08 IST
Haryana Board HBSE Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025–26: Download Free PDF
Haryana Board HBSE Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025–26: Download Free PDF

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Haryana Board has released the syllabus for Social Science for the academic year 2025-26, on its official website – bseh.org.in. This syllabus serves as a comprehensive guide for students, outlining learning objectives, exam structure, and marking schemes. It is a crucial tool for academic planning, helping students understand key topics and prepare effectively for exams.

This article provides access to the latest HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, including a downloadable PDF. It details the topics to be covered, mark distribution, exam patterns, and the overall course structure for the academic session. Students will also find instructions on how to download the Haryana Board Class 9 syllabus for 2025-26.

Check: HBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2025–26

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure 

Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025 course structure here. Students can check the Units and marks allocated to the particular unit for the Social Science syllabus: 

Sr. No.

Chapter

Marks

1

History: Our Bharat-IV

23
 

Unit-1

8
 

1) Social and Cultural Renaissance of India

  
 

2) Elements of National Awakening

  
 

3) Moderates and Nationalists (from 1857 AD to 1919 AD)

  
 

Unit-2

8
 

4) Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD)

  
 

5) Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1919 AD to 1947 AD)

  
 

6) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian Freedom Struggle for Independence

  
 

Unit-3

7
 

7) Role of Indian National Army and Netaji

  
 

8) Partition of India, integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of the Displaced

  
 

9) Role of Haryana in the Indian National Movement.

  

2

Contemporary India-I

21
 

Unit-1

11
 

1) India- Size and Location

  
 

2) Physical Features of India

  
 

3) Drainage

  
 

Unit-2

10
 

4) Climate

  
 

5) Natural Vegetation and Wild Life

  
 

6) Population

  

3

Democratic Politics-I

21
 

Unit-1

11
 

1) What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

  
 

2) Constitutional Design

15
 

3) Electoral Politics

  
 

Unit-2

10
 

4) Working of Institutions

  
 

5) Democratic Rights

  

4

Economics

15
 

Unit-1

7
 

1) The story of Village Palampur

  
 

2) People as Resources

  
 

Unit-2

8
 

3) Poverty as a Challenge

  
 

4) Food Security

  

Total

  

80

Internal Assessment

  

20

Grand Total

  

100

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Content 

Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025 Course Content.

OUR BHARAT - IV

1) SOCIAL AND CULTURAL RENAISSANCE OF INDIA
- Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Brahma Samaj
- PrarthnaSamaj
- Swami Dayanand and AryaSamaj
- Swami Vivekanand and Ramkrishn Mission
- Cultural Nationality and Maharishi Arvind and Dr.Hedgewar
- Movements against Casteism and Untouchability ( elevation of
disadvantaged castes )

2) Elements of National Awakening
- Movements of Social Reforms
- Resistance to the Exploitative Economic Policy of the British
- The Great Revolution of the 1857 AD
- Impact of Research on the Glorious history of India
- Racial Arrogance in the British and the Maltreatments of Indians
- Role of Newspapers
- Role of National literature
- Lord lytton ‘ Repressive Policies
- Contribution of Western Education and Indian intellectuals
- Influence of the Contemporary International Events
- Establishment of the Various Political Organisations

3) Moderates and Nationalists ( From 1857 AD to 1919 AD )
- Moderates
- Nationalists
- Movement against Partition of Bengal
- Swadeshi and Boycott Movement
- Luckhnow Pact

4) Indian Revolutionary Movement (fron 1857 AD to 1918 AD )
- Beginning of the Revolutionary Movement
- Aims and Methods of the Revolutionaries

- Spread of Revolutionary Movements

- Indian Revolutionaries in Abroad

5) Indian revolutionary movement ( from 1919 AD to 1947 AD )
- Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
- Hindustan Prajatantra Sangh and Kakori incident
- Bhagatsingh , Rajguru and Sukhdev
- Armoury raid of Chittagong
- Martyrdom of Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh
- Revolt of Royal Indian Navy

6) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian struggle for Independence
- Early life
- Early Satyagrah of Mahatma Gandhi
- Satyagrah against Rowlatt Act
- Khilafat Movement
- Non- Cooperation Movement
- Civil disobedience Movement
- Individual Satyagrah
- Quit India Movement
- Gandhi Jinnah Talk
- Independence of India
- Mahatma Gandhi after Independence

7) Role of Indian National Army and Netaji
- Early life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
- His entry into National Politics
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as President of Congress
- Second World War and Subhash Chandra Bose ‘ arrival in Germany
- Formation of Indian National Army

8) Partition of India , Integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of displaced
- Indian Independence act 1947
- Partition of India
- Reason for Partition of India
- Integration of Princely States
- Rehabilitation of the Displaced

9) Role of Haryana in the Indian national movement
- Rule of British East India Company
- Role of Haryana in the National Movement
- Chaudhary Chhotu Ram
- Haryana as a Separate state

To download complete HBSE Social Science class 9 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.

Check:

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

The HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for 2025-26 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2026 exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.

Also Read:

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News