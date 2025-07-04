Haryana Board HBSE Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025, Download FREE PDF

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Haryana Board has released the syllabus for Social Science for the academic year 2025-26, on its official website – bseh.org.in. This syllabus serves as a comprehensive guide for students, outlining learning objectives, exam structure, and marking schemes. It is a crucial tool for academic planning, helping students understand key topics and prepare effectively for exams.
This article provides access to the latest HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, including a downloadable PDF. It details the topics to be covered, mark distribution, exam patterns, and the overall course structure for the academic session. Students will also find instructions on how to download the Haryana Board Class 9 syllabus for 2025-26.
HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure
Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025 course structure here. Students can check the Units and marks allocated to the particular unit for the Social Science syllabus:
|
Sr. No.
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
1
|
History: Our Bharat-IV
|
23
|
Unit-1
|
8
|
1) Social and Cultural Renaissance of India
|
2) Elements of National Awakening
|
3) Moderates and Nationalists (from 1857 AD to 1919 AD)
|
Unit-2
|
8
|
4) Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD)
|
5) Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1919 AD to 1947 AD)
|
6) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian Freedom Struggle for Independence
|
Unit-3
|
7
|
7) Role of Indian National Army and Netaji
|
8) Partition of India, integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of the Displaced
|
9) Role of Haryana in the Indian National Movement.
|
2
|
Contemporary India-I
|
21
|
Unit-1
|
11
|
1) India- Size and Location
|
2) Physical Features of India
|
3) Drainage
|
Unit-2
|
10
|
4) Climate
|
5) Natural Vegetation and Wild Life
|
6) Population
|
3
|
Democratic Politics-I
|
21
|
Unit-1
|
11
|
1) What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
|
2) Constitutional Design
|
15
|
3) Electoral Politics
|
Unit-2
|
10
|
4) Working of Institutions
|
5) Democratic Rights
|
4
|
Economics
|
15
|
Unit-1
|
7
|
1) The story of Village Palampur
|
2) People as Resources
|
Unit-2
|
8
|
3) Poverty as a Challenge
|
4) Food Security
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Content
Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2025 Course Content.
|OUR BHARAT - IV
|
1) SOCIAL AND CULTURAL RENAISSANCE OF INDIA
|
2) Elements of National Awakening
|
3) Moderates and Nationalists ( From 1857 AD to 1919 AD )
|
4) Indian Revolutionary Movement (fron 1857 AD to 1918 AD )
- Spread of Revolutionary Movements
- Indian Revolutionaries in Abroad
|
5) Indian revolutionary movement ( from 1919 AD to 1947 AD )
|
6) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian struggle for Independence
|
7) Role of Indian National Army and Netaji
|
8) Partition of India , Integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of displaced
|
9) Role of Haryana in the Indian national movement
To download complete HBSE Social Science class 9 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
Check:
|
HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
The HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for 2025-26 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2026 exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation