HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024: Subject-wise PDFs available here

Haryana Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Haryana Board’s Class 12 Syllabus for academic session 2023-24 is out now. We have provided detailed syllabuses for all Subjects of Class 12, here. You can go through the article and click on the PDF download link to save them for future use. HBSE Syllabus will assist you in your preparation for HBSE Board Exam 2023-24.

These links also provide you with a Question Paper design for BHSE Board Exam 2024. Knowing about the design of question papers can improve your preparation strategy and makes you well-prepared for exams. As per HBSE’s new Syllabus for Class 12, its marks distribution for the academic year 2023-24 will be done in the following mentioned manner.

Division Marks Annual Examinations 60 Practical Assessments 20 Internal Assessments 20

Find links for the Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus below

The table presented above lists down syllabuses for all subjects of Class 12. Click on the link of your subject and download PDF for future use. Keeping an eye on the syllabus is important for scoring well in exams. It lays down an idea about important topics and concepts to be prepared for annual examinations. It clarifies what amount of attention has to be given to which chapter, what concepts have to be practically analyzed, and much more.

