HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024: Subject-wise PDFs available here

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: This article presents the Class 12 HBSE Syllabus for academic session 2023-24. Find PDF download links for syllabuses of all Class 12 subjects.

Download HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024
Download HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024

Haryana Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Haryana Board’s Class 12 Syllabus for academic session 2023-24 is out now. We have provided detailed syllabuses for all Subjects of Class 12, here. You can go through the article and click on the PDF download link to save them for future use. HBSE Syllabus will assist you in your preparation for HBSE Board Exam 2023-24.

These links also provide you with a Question Paper design for BHSE Board Exam 2024. Knowing about the design of question papers can improve your preparation strategy and makes you well-prepared for exams. As per HBSE’s new Syllabus for Class 12, its marks distribution for the academic year 2023-24 will be done in the following mentioned manner.

Division

 

Marks

Annual Examinations

60

Practical Assessments

20

Internal Assessments

20

 

Career Counseling

Find links for the Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus below

HBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus

 

 HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Agriculture Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Bio-technology Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Business Study Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Dance  Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 English Special Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Fine Art Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Military Science Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Music Instrumental Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12Music Tabla(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Music Vocal(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 OSS English(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 OSS Hindi Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Pyschology Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Public Administration Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus(2023-24)

HBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus(2023-24)

 

The table presented above lists down syllabuses for all subjects of Class 12. Click on the link of your subject and download PDF for future use. Keeping an eye on the syllabus is important for scoring well in exams. It lays down an idea about important topics and concepts to be prepared for annual examinations. It clarifies what amount of attention has to be given to which chapter, what concepts have to be practically analyzed, and much more.

Jagran Josh keeps their users updated with Exams and Career-related knowledge and tips. Keep following our website Jagran Josh and social media handles for all such updates and tips. We are grateful enough to be a part of your academic journey. All the best for HBSE Board Exams 2023-2024.

Also Find:

HBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus(2023-2024)

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next