HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2020 Announced @hppsc.hp.gov.in, 546 Qualified for HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019-20

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2020 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam 2019-20 can download their result through the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2019 was held on 13 September 2020 for filling up 29 vacancies advertised vide Advertisement No.1/2020 dated 21-01-2020 and subsequent addendum dated 05-02-2020. According to the result, a total of 546 candidates have been qualified for the Main (written) Examination-2019 to be held on 1 December 2020.

How and Where to Download HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in. Click on HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2020 flashing in the what’s new section. Then, PDF will be opened. Candidates can download HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2020 PDF and save it for future reference.

Download HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2020 PDF

Official Website

HPPSC HPAS Mains 2020 Exam

The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be entitled to admission to the Main written examination. The candidates will have to download the application form for Main written examination from the official website. No separate call letters will be sent for the Main examination. The details for the same shortly be uploaded at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

The HPPSC HPAS Recruitment 2020 Online Applications was started on 21 January 2020 and ended on 10 February 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

MOEF Recruitment 2020 for Consultant Posts, Earn upto 80,000/-

BDL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 119 Apprentice Posts @bdl-india.in

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 1431 Vacancies, Online Applications ongoing @ssc.uk.gov.in, Check Registration Link, Eligibility & Details Here