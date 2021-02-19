HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for HPAS Combined Competitive Examination @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the interview schedule for HP Subordinate Allied Services 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test of the HPAS Combined Competitive Examination can check the interview schedule available on the official website of from the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will hold the Personality Test of the HPAS Combined Competitive Examination-2019 from 03-03-2021 to 09-03-2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the HPAS Combined Competitive interview round can check the details schedule available on the official website.

Commission has released the details schedule including Date of Personality Test with Roll Nos. of the candidate on its official website. Candidates qualified for the interview round for HPAS Combined Competitive Examination-2019 can check the derails schedule available on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for HPAS Combined Competitive Examination

How to Download: HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for HPAS Combined Competitive Examination