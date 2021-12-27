HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out for Range Forest Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in,Check Process to Download

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the for the post of Range Forest Officers (RFO) on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check process to download here.

HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 Download : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the mains exam for the post of Range Forest Officers (RFO) Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Forest. Commission is set to conduct the mains written exam for RFO posts from 03 January 2022 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for the Range Forest Officers mains exam round can download their HPPSC RFO MainsAdmit Card 2021 from the link available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can download the HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given below from the link available on the official website.



How to Download HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commissioni-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the Download Admit Card section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link and provide your login credenails including User ID and Password given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021. Download and save the HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 for your future reference.

However you can download directly the HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 also with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021





HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021:Notice

You May Read Also

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 335 Post Graduate Teacher Post at opsc.gov.in

TMC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 175 Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2021-22 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates



It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conduct the Main Written Examination to the posts of Range Forest Officer (RFO),Class-II in the Department of Forests from

03 to 06 January 2022. Commission has decided to conduct the exam in two Sessions i.e. 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

All the the candidates who have provisionally shortlisted for mains exam round for Range Forest Officer post are advised to download their e-admit card(s) alongwith instructions to the candidates from the official website and bring the e-admit cards in the examination centre as per schedule.