HPPSC Screening Test Date 2023 Out for Various Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Details Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released screening test schedule for various posts on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the screening test tentative schedule for various posts on its official website. Commission will be conducting the screening test for major posts including HPF &AS (Preliminary) Examination, Scientific Officer and others from 26 February 2023 onwards.

Those candidates who are part of selection process for these posts can download the HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023







HPPSC has published the tentative schedule of screening tests / preliminary examination for many major posts which are to be conducted in upcoming months for the year 2023.

HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023: Check Details

According to the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the screening test for the post of HPF &AS (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on 26th February, 2023. The screening test for the post of Scientific Officer (DNA) will be conducted on 4th March, 2023.

Commission has decided to conduct the screening test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Commerce) on 5th March, 2023.

Short notice further says," This is purely tentative and is to help the prospective candidates to start preparation for the examinations. The dates are liable to be changed, if the circumstances so warrant."

Candidates can download the HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023: Process To Download