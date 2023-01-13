HPPSC Screening Test Date 2023 Out for Various Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Details Schedule

HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the screening test tentative schedule for various posts on its official website. Commission will be conducting the screening test for major posts including HPF &AS (Preliminary) Examination, Scientific Officer and others from 26 February 2023 onwards.
Those candidates who are part of selection process for these posts can download the HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023
HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023: Check Details
According to the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the screening test for the post of HPF &AS (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on 26th February, 2023. The screening test for the post of Scientific Officer (DNA) will be conducted on 4th March, 2023.
Commission has decided to conduct the screening test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Commerce) on 5th March, 2023.
Short notice further says," This is purely tentative and is to help the prospective candidates to start preparation for the examinations. The dates are liable to be changed, if the circumstances so warrant."
Candidates can download the HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023: Process To Download
- First of all visit to the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Go to what’s New available on the home page of the official website.
- Click on the link- Tentative Schedule of Screening Tests / Preliminary examination of the Various Post on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023 in a new window.
- You are advised to download and save the HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2023 for your future reference.