HPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 (Released) for Stenographer Class-III Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Download Link

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Admit Card for the Skill Test for the Sr. Scale Stenographer on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link here.

HPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 :Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Typing / Shorthand Test for the post of Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III (Non-Gazetted) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Skill Test including Typing / Shorthand Test on 23 August 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test round for the Stenographer Class-III Posts can download Skill Test Admit Card 2022 through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Skill Test Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including User Id and Password to the link available on the official website.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Skill Test i.e Typing / Shorthand for the post of Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III (Non-Gazetted) on 23 August 2022 from 3:00 PM onwards. Candidates should note that the venue of Skill Test i.e. Typing/ Shorthand for the post of Sr. Scale Stenographer has now been fixed at Centre of Excellence Government College Sanjauli, Shimla-6.

Candidates can download the HPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

