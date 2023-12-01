Quick Links

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 120 Assistant Engineer Vacancies

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 notification has been released for 120 vacancies. Candidates can apply for Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 from December 01 to 21. Read below to know the eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process and other important details about HPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023.

Get all the details of HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 here.
HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The application process will commence today, December 01 and will conclude on December 21, 2023.

HPSC aims to fill up a total of 120 Assistant Engineer vacancies through this recruitment drive. Before applying, interested candidates are advised to go through the article carefully to know everything about Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment.

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023

The Haryana Public Service Commission will initiate the registration process for HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 from December 01 onwards. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. Candidates who aspire to become Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana must go through the official notification provided below to know all the details.

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 Overview

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification for 120 Assistant Engineers posts has been released, and the online application process is scheduled to commence today. Take a look at the key highlights in the table below.

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Highlights

Conducting Body

Haryana Public Service Commission

Exam Name

HPSC AE Exam

Post Name

Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical)

Number of Vacancies

120

Registration Date

December 01 to 21

Selection Process

Written Exam

Personal Interview

Document/Certificate Verification

Medical Examination

Official Website

hpsc.gov.in

HPSC AE Vacancy 2023

The commission announced a total of 120 posts, out of which 104 are reserved for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 09 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), and 07 for Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Check out the category-wise HPSC AE Vacancy in the table below.

Post Name

UR

SC

BCA

BCB

EWS

Total

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

49

26

12

06

11

104

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)

05

02

01

00

01

09

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

03

01

01

01

01

09

Total Posts

120

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Interested candidates must know the respective eligibility criteria as it differs from post to post. Those who fail to meet any of the eligibility criteria will be disqualified from the recruitment process. Check out the post-wise HPSC AE Eligibility in the table below.

Post Name

Age Limit

Educational Qualification

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

18 to 42 years

BE/B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/College/Institution.

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)

BE/B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/College/Institution.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

BE/B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/College/Institution.

Steps to Apply for HPSC AE Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HPSC AE apply online link.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate a registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your basic information and fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload all the documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

FAQs

  • How many vacancies are released for Haryana Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023?
    +
    A total of 120 vacancies have been announced for Haryana Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023.
  • What is the last date to apply for HPSC AE Recruitment 2023?
    +
    The last date to apply online for HPSC AE Recruitment is December 21, 2023. The registration process commenced on December 01.

