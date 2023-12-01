HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 120 Assistant Engineer Vacancies

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The application process will commence today, December 01 and will conclude on December 21, 2023. HPSC aims to fill up a total of 120 Assistant Engineer vacancies through this recruitment drive. Before applying, interested candidates are advised to go through the article carefully to know everything about Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment.

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 The Haryana Public Service Commission will initiate the registration process for HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 from December 01 onwards. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. Candidates who aspire to become Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana must go through the official notification provided below to know all the details. HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 Overview HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification for 120 Assistant Engineers posts has been released, and the online application process is scheduled to commence today. Take a look at the key highlights in the table below. HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Haryana Public Service Commission Exam Name HPSC AE Exam Post Name Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Number of Vacancies 120 Registration Date December 01 to 21 Selection Process Written Exam Personal Interview Document/Certificate Verification Medical Examination Official Website hpsc.gov.in Also, read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2023

The commission announced a total of 120 posts, out of which 104 are reserved for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 09 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), and 07 for Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Check out the category-wise HPSC AE Vacancy in the table below.