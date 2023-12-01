HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 120 Assistant Engineer Vacancies

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The application process will commence today, December 01 and will conclude on December 21, 2023.
HPSC aims to fill up a total of 120 Assistant Engineer vacancies through this recruitment drive. Before applying, interested candidates are advised to go through the article carefully to know everything about Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment.
HPSC AE Recruitment 2023
The Haryana Public Service Commission will initiate the registration process for HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 from December 01 onwards. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. Candidates who aspire to become Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana must go through the official notification provided below to know all the details.
Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 Overview
HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification for 120 Assistant Engineers posts has been released, and the online application process is scheduled to commence today. Take a look at the key highlights in the table below.
HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Highlights
Conducting Body
Haryana Public Service Commission
Exam Name
HPSC AE Exam
Post Name
Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical)
Number of Vacancies
120
Registration Date
December 01 to 21
Selection Process
Written Exam
Personal Interview
Document/Certificate Verification
Medical Examination
Official Website
hpsc.gov.in
HPSC AE Vacancy 2023
The commission announced a total of 120 posts, out of which 104 are reserved for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 09 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), and 07 for Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Check out the category-wise HPSC AE Vacancy in the table below.
Post Name
UR
SC
BCA
BCB
EWS
Total
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
49
26
12
06
11
104
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)
05
02
01
00
01
09
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
03
01
01
01
01
09
Total Posts
120
HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Interested candidates must know the respective eligibility criteria as it differs from post to post. Those who fail to meet any of the eligibility criteria will be disqualified from the recruitment process. Check out the post-wise HPSC AE Eligibility in the table below.
Post Name
Age Limit
Educational Qualification
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
18 to 42 years
BE/B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/College/Institution.
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)
BE/B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/College/Institution.
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
BE/B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/College/Institution.
Steps to Apply for HPSC AE Recruitment 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission at hpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HPSC AE apply online link.
Step 3: Register yourself to generate a registration ID and password.
Step 4: Enter your basic information and fill out the application form carefully.
Step 5: Upload all the documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.