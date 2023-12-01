UKMSSB Nursing Vacancy 2023: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for UKMSSB Recruitment 2023. A total of 1455 Nursing Officer vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria here and apply for the recruitment starting December 12 at the official website at ukmssb.org. As per the official Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Notification, the application process will commence on December 12 and will conclude on January 01, 2024.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Overview Prospective candidates must know the key details related to UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 before applying for the exam.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) Exam Name UKMSSB Nursing Officer Exam 2023 Post Name Group C Nursing Officer Number of Vacancies 1455 Age Limit 21 to 42 Years Notification Release Date November 29 Registration Dates December 12 to January 01 Official Website ukmssb.org UKMSSB Nursing Vacancy 2023 UKMSSB notified a total of 1455 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts. The category-wise Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Vacancy details as per the official notification are tabulated below: Uttarakhand Nursing Vacancy 2023 Posts Qualifications SC OBC ST EWS UR Total Vacancies Nursing Officer (Female) Diploma holder 162 119 34 79 403 797 Degree holder 69 51 14 36 196 366 Nursing Officer (Male) Diploma holder 40 29 8 20 103 200 Degree holder 17 12 3 9 51 92 Total 288 211 59 211 753 1455 Also, read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2023

OFDC Recruitment 2023 UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Applicants planning to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment must know that the eligibility criteria are different for all the posts offered by the officials. Those who fulfil all the eligibility norms can fill out the application form and appear for the examination. Education Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree in B.Sc. Nursing/ B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing from a recognized nursing institution. Applicants with a B.Sc. (Post Basic) Nursing or GNM Diploma from the Indian Nursing Council recognized institutes.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for UKMSSB Recruitment is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 42 years as of July 01, 2023. Age relaxation is permissible for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. How to Apply for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board at ukmssb.org.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your basic information, mobile number, and email ID to register yourself.