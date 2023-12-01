Quick Links

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1455 Nursing Officer Vacancies from Dec 12

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023:  Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board has notified 1455 Nursing Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UKMSSB Recruitment from December 12 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 01.

Get all the details regarding UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 here.
UKMSSB Nursing Vacancy 2023: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for UKMSSB Recruitment 2023. A total of 1455 Nursing Officer vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria here and apply for the recruitment starting December 12 at the official website at ukmssb.org.

As per the official Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Notification, the application process will commence on December 12 and will conclude on January 01, 2024.

UKMSSB Recruitment

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification has been issued by the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board to fill up 1455 vacancies. The online application process will commence on December 12 at ukmssb.org. Candidates must go through this article to know everything about the recruitment drive such as notification, important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, etc.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Overview

Prospective candidates must know the key details related to UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 before applying for the exam.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Highlights

Conducting Body

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

Exam Name

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Exam 2023

Post Name

Group C Nursing Officer

Number of Vacancies

1455

Age Limit

21 to 42 Years

Notification Release Date

November 29

Registration Dates

December 12 to January 01

Official Website

ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Nursing Vacancy 2023

UKMSSB notified a total of 1455 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts. The category-wise Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Vacancy details as per the official notification are tabulated below:

Uttarakhand Nursing Vacancy 2023

Posts

Qualifications

SC

OBC

ST

EWS

UR

Total Vacancies

Nursing Officer (Female)

Diploma holder

162

119

34

79

403

797

Degree holder

69

51

14

36

196

366

Nursing Officer (Male)

Diploma holder

40

29

8

20

103

200

Degree holder

17

12

3

9

51

92

Total

288

211

59

211

753

1455

Also, read:

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Applicants planning to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment must know that the eligibility criteria are different for all the posts offered by the officials. Those who fulfil all the eligibility norms can fill out the application form and appear for the examination.

  • Education Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree in B.Sc. Nursing/ B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing from a recognized nursing institution. Applicants with a B.Sc. (Post Basic) Nursing or GNM Diploma from the Indian Nursing Council recognized institutes.
  • Age Limit: The minimum age limit for UKMSSB Recruitment is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 42 years as of July 01, 2023. Age relaxation is permissible for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

How to Apply for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board at ukmssb.org.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your basic information, mobile number, and email ID to register yourself.

Step 4: You will receive your registration number and password on your email ID.

Step 5: Start filling out the application form and upload all the requisite documents.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and submit your UKMSSB Nursing Officer 2023 application form.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fees via an online payment gateway to complete the application process for Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023. The category-wise payable application fee details are mentioned below.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Registration Fee

Category

Fee

Unreserved

Rs. 300

Uttarakhand OBC

Rs. 300

EWS

Rs. 150

Uttarakhand SC/ST

Rs. 150

Uttarakhand PwD

Rs. 150

