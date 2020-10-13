HPSC HDO Final Result 2018 Announced @hpsc.gov.in, Check no. of selected candidates here

HPSC HDO Final Result 2018: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the final result of the Horticulture Development Officer. All candidates appeared in the HPSC HDO Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 5 (XIII) of 2018 Published on 29 December 2018 can check the result on the official website of HPSC.i.e.hpsc.gov.in.

The link of downloading HPSC HDO Final Result 2018 is given below. The result is uploaded in the form of PDF. Candidates can check roll number wise HPSC HDO Final Result 2018 directly by clicking on the below link. The Roll Numbers shown below are in ascending order and not in order of merit. While preparing the result due care has been taken. However, any inadvertent error cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves its right to rectify any error at a later stage.

The interviews for Horticulture Development Officer was conducted on 7 and 8 October 2020 at Commission’s Office, Bays No. 1 - 10, Sector-4, Panchkula. The interviews were conducted in two sessions. i.e. Morning and Evening. Candidates can now check the final result of HPSC HDO 2018 in the provided link.

Download HPSC HDO Final Result 2018 PDF

Official Website

How to Download HPSC HDO Final Result 2018?

Visit the official website.i.e.hpsc.gov.in. Click on HPSC HDOFinal Result 2018 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download and save the HPSC HDOFinal Result 2018 for future reference.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification to release on this date @joinindianarmy.nic.in for April 2021, Details Here

GPCL Recruitment 2020, Applications invited for Assistant Manager, Overman and Other Posts

TN PWD Recruitment 2020 for 280 Graduate and Technician Posts