HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1500+ Veterinary Pharmacist, Law Officer, JOA & Other Posts

HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant, Clerk, Medical Laboratory Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Lineman, Sub-Station Attendant (SSA), Electrician, Fitter, Drawing Master, Steno Typist, Junior Engineer & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2022. Around 1500 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 31 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2022
HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Veterinary Pharmacist - 188 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics) - 1 Post
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology)- 1 Post
- Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology)- 1 Post
- Clerk (on contract basis) - 82 Posts
- Medical Laboratory Technician GrII - 24 Posts
- Law Officer Grade-II - 3 Posts
- Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) - 198 Posts
- Assistant Computer Programmer - 1 Post
- Dispenser (on contract basis) - 6 Posts
- Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI - 1 Post
- Inspector Legal Metrology - 3 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 11 Posts
- Lineman (on contract basis) - 186 Posts
- Sub-Station Attendant (SSA) - 163 Posts
- Electrician (Electrical) - 112 Posts
- Electrician Power House Electrical (PHE) - 22 Posts
- Fitter (Hyd. Mech.) - 25 Posts
- Market Supervisor - 12 Posts
- Fisheries Officer - 2 Posts
- Motor Vehicle Inspector - 4 Posts
- Drawing Master - 314 Posts
- Franking Machine Attendant - 1 Post
- Copy Holder (on contract basis) - 2 Posts
- Developer (on contract basis) - 1 Post
- Mechanic (Printing) - 1 Post
- Press Duftry (on contract basis) - 3 Posts
- Sanitary Supervisor - 3 Posts
- Assistant Chemist (on contract basis) - 1 Post
- Perfusionist (on regular basis) - 4 Posts
- Steno Typist (on contract basis) - 47 Posts
- Statistical Assistant - 2 Posts
- Workshop Instructor (Welding) - 2 Posts
- Workshop Instructor (Pattern Making) - 2 Posts
- Workshop Instructor (Machinist) - 4 Posts
- Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer - 1 Post
- Steno Typist (on contract basis) - 1 Post
- Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - 23 Posts
- Workshop Instructor (Architecture) - 1 Post
- Workshop Instructor (Electrical) - 3 Posts
- Law Officer (on contract basis) - 1 Post
- Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 1 Post
- Junior Scale Stenographer - 1 Post
- Secretary in the Kinnaur Distt. Cooperative Marketing & Consumer Federation Ltd. Tapri - 1 Post
- Computer Operator - 12 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Archaeology) - 3 Posts
- Draughtsman (on contract basis) - 1 Post
- Preservation Assistant - 3 Posts
- Cultural Organizer - 1 Post
HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Veterinary Pharmacist - 10+2 or its equivalent.
- Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics) - 2nd Class Bachelor Degree in Forensic Science from any recognized University.
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology) - B.Sc. (Medical) with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University.
- Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology) - B.Sc. (Medical) Molecular Biology/Bio Technology from a recognized University.
- Clerk - Bachelor‟s Degree from a recognized University; Should possess a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English Type-writing or 25 words per minute in Hindi Type-writing on Computer.
- Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II - 10+2 in Science from a recognized Board of School Education; B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology/B.Sc. Medical Technology Laboratory/B.Sc. Medical Technology (Laboratory)/B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Sciences/B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology (Lateral) from a recognized University or an Institution affiliated to a recognized University.
- Law Office Gr.-II - Professional degree in Law (LLB) from a recognized University.
- Junior Office Assistant (IT) - Should have passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized Board of School Education/University.
- Dispenser - 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math from a Board of School Education.
- Hostel Supdt.-cumPTI - Matric from a recognized University/Board or equivalent; Certificate/Diploma in Physical Education/Training of at least one year duration from a recognized University/Board.
- Inspector Legal Metrology - Should possess Bachelor Degree from a recognized University in Science)/Technology/Engineering or holds a recognized Diploma in Engineering with post qualification 03 years professional experience.
- Lineman - Matric with ITI certificate in Wireman/Electrician trade. OR Matric with 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the institutions recognized by the Govt. of HP.
Download HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General Category/E.W.S., Ex Servicemen of HP - Rs. 360/-
- General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of ExServicemen of HP - Rs. 120/-
- S.C. of H.P./S.T. of H.P./O.B.C. of H.P./BPL of H.P./EWS (BPL) - Rs. 120/-
- Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. - No Fee
