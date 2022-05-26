HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1500+ Veterinary Pharmacist, Law Officer, JOA & Other Posts

HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on hpsssb.hp.gov.in for 1500+ vacancies. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

HPSSB Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant, Clerk, Medical Laboratory Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Lineman, Sub-Station Attendant (SSA), Electrician, Fitter, Drawing Master, Steno Typist, Junior Engineer & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2022. Around 1500 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2022

HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Veterinary Pharmacist - 188 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics) - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology)- 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology)- 1 Post

Clerk (on contract basis) - 82 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician GrII - 24 Posts

Law Officer Grade-II - 3 Posts

Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) - 198 Posts

Assistant Computer Programmer - 1 Post

Dispenser (on contract basis) - 6 Posts

Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI - 1 Post

Inspector Legal Metrology - 3 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 11 Posts

Lineman (on contract basis) - 186 Posts

Sub-Station Attendant (SSA) - 163 Posts

Electrician (Electrical) - 112 Posts

Electrician Power House Electrical (PHE) - 22 Posts

Fitter (Hyd. Mech.) - 25 Posts

Market Supervisor - 12 Posts

Fisheries Officer - 2 Posts

Motor Vehicle Inspector - 4 Posts

Drawing Master - 314 Posts

Franking Machine Attendant - 1 Post

Copy Holder (on contract basis) - 2 Posts

Developer (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Mechanic (Printing) - 1 Post

Press Duftry (on contract basis) - 3 Posts

Sanitary Supervisor - 3 Posts

Assistant Chemist (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Perfusionist (on regular basis) - 4 Posts

Steno Typist (on contract basis) - 47 Posts

Statistical Assistant - 2 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Welding) - 2 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Pattern Making) - 2 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Machinist) - 4 Posts

Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer - 1 Post

Steno Typist (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - 23 Posts

Workshop Instructor (Architecture) - 1 Post

Workshop Instructor (Electrical) - 3 Posts

Law Officer (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 1 Post

Junior Scale Stenographer - 1 Post

Secretary in the Kinnaur Distt. Cooperative Marketing & Consumer Federation Ltd. Tapri - 1 Post

Computer Operator - 12 Posts

Junior Engineer (Archaeology) - 3 Posts

Draughtsman (on contract basis) - 1 Post

Preservation Assistant - 3 Posts

Cultural Organizer - 1 Post

HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Veterinary Pharmacist - 10+2 or its equivalent.

Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics) - 2nd Class Bachelor Degree in Forensic Science from any recognized University.

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology) - B.Sc. (Medical) with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University.

Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology) - B.Sc. (Medical) Molecular Biology/Bio Technology from a recognized University.

Clerk - Bachelor‟s Degree from a recognized University; Should possess a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English Type-writing or 25 words per minute in Hindi Type-writing on Computer.

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II - 10+2 in Science from a recognized Board of School Education; B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology/B.Sc. Medical Technology Laboratory/B.Sc. Medical Technology (Laboratory)/B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Sciences/B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology (Lateral) from a recognized University or an Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Law Office Gr.-II - Professional degree in Law (LLB) from a recognized University.

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - Should have passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized Board of School Education/University.

Dispenser - 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math from a Board of School Education.

Hostel Supdt.-cumPTI - Matric from a recognized University/Board or equivalent; Certificate/Diploma in Physical Education/Training of at least one year duration from a recognized University/Board.

Inspector Legal Metrology - Should possess Bachelor Degree from a recognized University in Science)/Technology/Engineering or holds a recognized Diploma in Engineering with post qualification 03 years professional experience.

Lineman - Matric with ITI certificate in Wireman/Electrician trade. OR Matric with 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the institutions recognized by the Govt. of HP.

HPSSB Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

