HPSSC JE and Ledger Keeper Answer Key 2021 OUT, Raise Objections if any by 26 May @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC JE and Leger Keeper Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the answer key for Junior Engineer and Ledger Keeper. The candidates who appeared in the HPSSC HPSSSB Exam 2021 for Ledger Keeper Post Code 890 and JE (Civil) Post Code 882 can now download the answer key through the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC JE and Ledger Keeper Exam was conducted on 18 May 2021 and the provisional answer keys now have been uploaded on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The candidates can download HPSSC HPSSSB JE and Ledger Keeper Provisional Answer Keys by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Click on Latest Notifications. Then, click on ‘Provisional Answer Key for the post of Ledger Keeper Post Code-890 (New) (Date 19 May 2021) and Provisional Answer Key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) Post Code-882 (New) (Date 19 May 2021). Then, a PDF will be opened. The subject wise answer keys will be displayed. Download HPSSC HPSSSB JE and Ledger Keeper Provisional Answer Keys and save it for future reference.

Download HPSSC HPSSSB JE Provisional Answer Key PDF

Download HPSSC HPSSSB Ledger Keeper Provisional Answer Key PDF

If any candidate has an objection against the provisional answer keys, they may submit objections along with documentary proof in person or by post on or before 26 May 2021 till 5 PM. No representations will be accepted through email. The candidates are required to mention their name, postcode, serial number, question booklet series and question number on the top of the envelope. The candidates can directly download HPSSC HPSSSB JE and Ledger Keeper Provisional Answer Keys by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts from 25 May Onwards

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 3557 Office Asst & Other Posts @mhc.tn.gov.in