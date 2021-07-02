HPSSC JOA Result 2021 declared @hpsssb.hp.gov.in, 19024 Qualified for typing skill test

HPSSC JOA Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the result to the post of JOA (IT) (on a Regular/contract basis) Post Code: 817. The candidates who appeared in the JOA Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC JOA Exam 2021 was held on 21 March 2021. The result of the Written Objective Type Screening Test for the recruitment of 1867 posts of JOA (IT) has been uploaded on the official website. In which, 19024 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing skill test.

According to the result, around 107878 candidates appeared and 102114 candidates remained absent. Out of a total of 107878 candidates who appeared, a total of 19024 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing skill test. The candidates can download HPSSC JOA Result 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Click on Result Section. Click on ‘Notification regarding the result of written objective type screening test for the post of JOA (IT) (on Regular/ contract basis) Post Code: 817 (New) (Date: 01 Jul 2021)’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download HPSSC JOA Exam 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download HPSSC JOA Exam 2021 Result PDF

Typing skill test of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted w.e.f 14th July to 18th September 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. Candidates are required to bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation-related documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and a copy of the downloaded application form at the time of the skill test. In case a candidate does not appear for the evaluation process on the day fixed for the evaluation he/she will not be considered for the further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter.