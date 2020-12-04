HSSC Exam 2020-21 Dates Announced for Various Posts (Advt No. 15/2019), Check Exam Schedule & Admit Card Dates Here

HSSC Exam 2020-21 Dates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the recruitment exam dates for recruitment to the various posts including MPHW (Female), Staff Nurse, Laboratory Attendant & Supervisor Female (Graduate) Against advt. No. 15/2019, cat. No. 4,10 & 3 of Health Department Haryana and Category Number 13 Women & Child Development Department Haryana.

According to the notice, the commission has scheduled the aforementioned exams on 16 and 17 January 2021 at various districts of Haryana. The recruitment exam will be Optical Marks Recognition sheets based (OMR). The exam will be conducted in two shifts.i.e. Morning (10:30 AM to 12PM) and Evening Session (3PM to 4:30PM).

The admit cards for the same will be uploaded from 6 January 2021 onwards. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. No Separate information will be sent to the candidates by the commission through post.

HSSC 2020-21 Exam will be of 90 Marks comprising multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and divided into two parts.

70% weightage of General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, Hindi, English and concerned or relevant subject as applicable. 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. Of Haryana.

Download HSSC 2020-21 Exam Schedule

Admit Card - to active on 6 January 2021 onwards

Official Website

