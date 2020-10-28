HSSC Result 2020 out @hssc.gov.in for Jr Software Developer & Divisional Accountant Exam 2019, Check Download Link Here

HSSC Result 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of Junior Software Developer and Divisional Accountant Exam against the advertisement number Advt. No. 11/2019. All candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exam can download their result through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the Junior Software Developer and Divisional Accountant Exam on 24 February 2020. All selected candidates are eligible to appear for Scrutiny of Documents. Candidates can download the list of selected candidates by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on Result Section. Click on Result of written examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Divisional Accountant, Cat. No. 09 and Result of written examination and notice to candidates for scrutiny of documents for the post of Junior Software Developer, Cat. No. 23. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download HSSC Junior Software Developer and Divisional Accountant Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download HSSC Junior Software Developer Result 2020

Download HSSC Divisional Accountant Result 2020

Official Website

The selected candidates are required to appear for Scrutiny of Documents which is scheduled to be held on 9 November 2020. The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 A.M. in Commission's office, Bays No.67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter. Candidates can directly download HSSC Result 2020 and save it for future reference.