HSSC SI Female Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Your Objection From 3 October @hssc.gov.in

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Female, against Advt. No. 3/2021. Candidates who appeared in Haryana Police SI Exam on 26 September in the Evening, can download HSSC SI Female Answer Key through online from the official website of HSSC i.e .hssc.gov.in. It is to be noted that, those candidates who have any objection against any answer key then they can raise their objection online from 03 October. The last date for HSSC SI Answer Key Objection Link is 05 October 2021.

HSSC SI Answer Key Link is available below. The candidate candidates can also download Haryana Police SI Answer Key for SET - A, B, C and D through the prescribed link:

The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,Set Code, Shift/Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.

How to Download HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 ?

Step -1 Visit the HSSC website and click on ‘Public Notice’ Tab

Step - 2 On the new page, click on ‘PDF’ Link given against ‘Answer key for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) Set-D’, ‘Answer key for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) Set-C’, ‘Answer key for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) Set-B’, ‘Answer key for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) Set-A’

Step - 3 Download HSSC SI Answer Key PDF

If you have any objection, then click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 02)”

button.

The answer for the male candidates who attended the exam in the first session shall also be uploaded soon on the official website.