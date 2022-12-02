HTET 2022 Exam on 3rd & 4th December: Check Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Last Minute Tips

HTET 2022 Exam on 3rd & 4th December: Know HTET 2022 preparation strategy shared by the experts. Also, know the names of the subjects relevant for levels 1, 2, 3, duration, subject, and Haryana TET marking scheme.

HTET 2022 Exam on 3rd & 4th December: Candidates going to write HTET 2022 should stick to the last minute tips for acing the exam easily. The Board of School Education, Haryana is going to conduct the Haryana TET exam on December 03, and 04, 2022. The candidates who have completed the registration formalities should now do a proper revision so as to maximize their scores in the exam.

Check Haryana TET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Haryana TET is going to be held for three levels, primary, upper primary and PGT teachers. The level of questions asked is of moderate level. However, experts suggest attempting mock tests and going through the syllabus prescribed by authorities to ace the preparations. Another important tip to crack the HTET exam is to be relaxed and attempt the paper in an easy-to-moderate sequence.

HTET 2022 Exam Pattern

The HTET exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

No negative marking is applicable for the wrong answers.

Unreserved category candidates will be required to secure 60% marks and reserved category will be required to score 55% marks to qualify for the exam.

Level I (Primary Teacher)

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Child development and pedagogy 30 30 150 minutes Mathematics 30 30 Environmental studies 30 30 Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs) 30 30 General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs) 30 30 Total 150 150 150 minutes

Level II (Upper Primary Teacher)

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 150 minutes Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs) 30 30 Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy) 60 60 General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs 30 30 Total 150 150 150 minutes

Level III (PGT)

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 150 minutes Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs) 30 30 Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy) 60 60 General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs 30 30 Total 150 150 150 minutes

Last Minute Tips for HTET Exam

The following last-minute tips should be used to clear the HTET examination in the first attempt.

Prioritize Revision

Prioritize revision before the HTET examination. The syllabus of the HTET exam is very vast and therefore a proper revision routine should be followed before the exam. Revise all the important concepts twice or thrice before the exam to keep them fresh in your memory. For difficult topics, try reciting them multiple times to avoid forgetting them easily.

Use Standard Books

HTET is one of the state-based TETs with moderate difficulty levels. The reason for this is the twisted and out-of-the-box questions that are asked to judge if one has the qualities of becoming a teacher. Hence, in order to tackle these tricky questions, the candidates should prefer standard books. These books help in clearing the basics of the topics that are important for the examination.

Stick to the Syllabus

The first thing before preparing for the HTET examination is to stick to the syllabus released by the board. The exam has a total of four subjects namely Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English and Current Affairs. The candidates should download the HTET syllabus PDF and follow the same to prepare for the upcoming examination. It is advisable to refrain from studying anything apart from what is mentioned in the official syllabus.

Follow an Approach

The winning strategy to ace the HTET examination is working on the approach first. The written exam has a composite timing of 150 minutes. Hence, an approach that involves using short tricks to solve the questions should always be considered. Additionally, one of the expert's suggested tips is to solve the easy questions first and then move to the difficult ones.

Mock Test

The last preparation tip to ace the HTET examination is to use a mock test on a regular basis. Mock tests help in knowing about the overall performance before the examination. It also highlights the weak and strong points for each section and relevant tips to work on that.