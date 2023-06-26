School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
SRM University
Nikharda Punjab
GK
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
हिन्दी
CBSE
Web Stories
Home
ARTICLE
CBSE Board
Updated:
Related Categories
Education News
CBSE Class 12 Study Material
CBSE Class 12
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Stories
Trending
HTET Admit Card 2023
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023
SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023
EMRS Exam City 2023
SSC GD Constable Notification 2023
Latest Education News
HTET Admit Card 2023 Out: जारी हुआ हरियाणा टीईटी हॉल टिकट, htet2023.in पर से करें डाउनलोड
just now
OPSC OCS Result 2023 OUT at opsc.gov.in: Download Odisha Prelims Merit List
just now
CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Revision Notes Download PDF
just now
HTET Admit Card 2023 OUT at htet2023.in: Download Haryana TET Call Letter
just now
कौन जीता था पानीपत की पहली लड़ाई, जानें
just now
UOK Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for Kota University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Marks on uok.ac.in
16 mins ago
JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus Released; Download PDF, Check Weightage Here
20 mins ago
Sectional Time Management Tips for CAT 2023: Tips and Strategies
21 mins ago
Top 10 Countries With Longest Work Hours in the World 2023
22 mins ago
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Vegetable With No Pair In The Picture Within 15 secs?
22 mins ago
CAT Question Paper with Answer Key, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF
27 mins ago
हिंदी करेंट अफेयर्स क्विज़: 14 अगस्त 2019
33 mins ago
SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023 (OUT) at ssbodisha.ac.in: Check Download Lecturer Call Letter
40 mins ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 शेड्यूल, फॉर्मेट,भाग लेनें वाली टीमें और वेन्यू सहित देखें यहां पूरी डिटेल्स
42 mins ago
Top 7 Tax-Free Countries in the World 2023
44 mins ago
Indian Army Agniveer Rally Bharti 2024: All States Schedule, Dates
53 mins ago
Math Riddles with answers: These math riddles are perfect for lightening up your mood!
54 mins ago
उत्तर प्रदेश बजट 2020-21 की मुख्य बातें
56 mins ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
HTET Admit Card 2023 Out: जारी हुआ हरियाणा टीईटी हॉल टिकट, htet2023.in पर से करें डाउनलोड
just now
OPSC OCS Result 2023 OUT at opsc.gov.in: Download Odisha Prelims Merit List
just now
CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Revision Notes Download PDF
just now
HTET Admit Card 2023 OUT at htet2023.in: Download Haryana TET Call Letter
just now
कौन जीता था पानीपत की पहली लड़ाई, जानें
just now
UOK Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for Kota University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Marks on uok.ac.in
16 mins ago
JEE Advanced 2024 Syllabus Released; Download PDF, Check Weightage Here
20 mins ago
Sectional Time Management Tips for CAT 2023: Tips and Strategies
21 mins ago
Top 10 Countries With Longest Work Hours in the World 2023
22 mins ago
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Vegetable With No Pair In The Picture Within 15 secs?
22 mins ago
CAT Question Paper with Answer Key, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF
27 mins ago
हिंदी करेंट अफेयर्स क्विज़: 14 अगस्त 2019
33 mins ago
SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023 (OUT) at ssbodisha.ac.in: Check Download Lecturer Call Letter
40 mins ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 शेड्यूल, फॉर्मेट,भाग लेनें वाली टीमें और वेन्यू सहित देखें यहां पूरी डिटेल्स
42 mins ago
Top 7 Tax-Free Countries in the World 2023
44 mins ago
Indian Army Agniveer Rally Bharti 2024: All States Schedule, Dates
53 mins ago
Math Riddles with answers: These math riddles are perfect for lightening up your mood!
54 mins ago
उत्तर प्रदेश बजट 2020-21 की मुख्य बातें
56 mins ago
Probability Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 14, Download PDF
56 mins ago
Optical Illusion: What You See In First 30 Seconds Reveals If You Have a Creative or Logical Mind!
1 hour ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Be Cyberwise