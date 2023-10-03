IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Date and City at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Indian Airforce has activated the link to check the Exam Date, City and other details. Indian Air Force Admit Card to be released 24 to 48 hours before the exam at agnipathvayu.cdac.in .

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: The Indian Air Force is conducting the online exam for the post of Agniveer. Those who have applied for Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 (for advertisement number 01/2024) can check the exam date, and city by logging into the official website i.e. agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Exam City Intimation Link

The candidates can log in to the official website by clicking on the provided link. They are required to use their ' Username or Email ID' and 'password'.

IAF Agniveer Login Link Click Here

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be available for download through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hours prior to the date of the exam under the candidates' login section given on the CASB web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates are required to download the admit card, take a colour printout and carry the same to the examination centre. All candidates in possession of provisional admit card will undertake Online Test at centres designated / allotted as per their admit card.

How to Download IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023

The procedure to download the admit card is given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Air Force

Step 2: Click on the login link

Step 3: Login into the official website ‘Username or Email ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download IAF Admit Card 2023