IAF Recruitment 2022 through A3TWT: Apply Online for Indian Air Force Apprentice Posts @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Indian Air Force is hiring 80 Apprentices. Check Exam Date, Application Dates, Vacancy, Qualification, Salary, Age Limit and Other Details..

IAF Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting Air Force Apprentice Training Written Test (A3TWT) for Apprentice Training (Technical Training) Course commencing on 01 April 2022 at Air Force Station Ojhar (Nasik). Candidates who want to join IAF as apprentices are required to appear for the test for which the online registration link is available till 19 February 2022.

IAF Apprentice Exam will be held from 01 to 03 March 2022 and the result will be available on 17 March 2022.

IAF Apprentice Notification Download

IAF Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2022

IAF Apprentice Exam Date - 01 to 03 March 2022

IAF Apprentice Result Date - 17 March 2022

Indian Air Force Apprentice Course Commence From - 01 April 2022

Indian Air Force Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 80

Machinist - 04

Sheet Metal - 07

Welder Gas & Elect - 06

Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft - 09

Carpenter - 03

Electrician Aircraft - 24

Painter General - 01

Fitter - 24

Indian Air Force Apprentice Stipend

Rs. 7700 per month

Indian Air Force Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th passed and 10+2 equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

ITI Certificate with 65% marks

Indian Air Force Apprentice Age Limit:

14 to 21 years

Selection Process for Indian Air Force Apprentice Posts

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th/12th/ ITI and in practical exam.

How to apply for Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on apprenticeshipindia.gov.in from 28 January to 19 February 2022.