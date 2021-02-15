Download IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card for 2000 Vacancies @mha.gov.in, Exam from 18 February, Check Exam City, Mock Test Link and ACIO Tier 1 Call Letter download link here

Have you downloaded IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card? If not, the link for downloading IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card is available on the official website. Candidates can directly access the admit card download link by scrolling down. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is all set to conduct an online Tier-1 exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India on 18th, 19th and 20th February 2021.

The admit cards for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Tier 1 2021 has been uploaded to the official website. All candidates are advised to download IB ACIO Tier 1 2021 Admit Card by following the steps given below. Those who will qualify in Tier 1 will be eligible to appear in Tier 2. The mock test link for the exam is also available on the official website. Candidates can access the IB ACIO Tier 1 Mock Test Link by clicking on the above link.

How and Where to Download IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021?

Click on the IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 Direct Download Link given above. Enter User ID, Password, click on the login button. IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check your exam city and date. Download IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

IB ACIO Tier 1 2021 Exam Pattern

The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam will be of 100 Marks of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 marks each on General Awareness, Quantitative aptitude, Numerical/analytical/logical ability & reasoning, English language & General studies. There will be Negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as ‘Mark for Review’ by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.

Download IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card 2021

Check IB ACIO Tier 1 Mock Test Link

Latest Government Jobs:

IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply Online for Specialist Officer Posts before 20 Feb, Download IOB SO Recruitment Notification @iob.in