IB Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant and MTS Soon: Check Exam Date Updates and Other Details

IB Admit Card 2023 will be released soon on the official website of MHA. Check all the latest updates related to IB Admit Card and Exam Here.

IB Admit Card 2023: Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has finished the registration process for 1675 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen). Now, IB will conduct the exam for the said posts. The candidates can check the updates regarding exam dates on the official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in.

IB Admit Card 2023 For Assistant

The candidates are required to download IB Assistant Admit Card and IB MTS Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. IB Admit Card will be uploaded on the official website. IB call letter is expected soon on the official website.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the steps to download the admit card, exam pattern, selection process and other details below.

IB Call Letter 2023 Overview

Exam Authority Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau Post Name Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) Number of Vacancies 1671 IB Application Submission Dates 28 January 28 to 17 February 17 2023. IB Exam Date 2023 to be announced IB Admit Card 2023 to be announced IB Selection Process Tier 1 (Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 100 Marks Tier 2(Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 40 Marks Part of Tier 2 (for SA/Exe only) - 10 Marks Tier 3 (Interview/Personality test) - 50 Marks Official website mha.gov.in

How to Download IB Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHA - mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download IB MHA Admit Card 2023

MHA IB Admit Card Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2023

The candidates will be asked 100 questions for 100 marks that should be completed in 1 hour. The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern below:

Subjects - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability & Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies.

Number of Questions - 20 questions in each section

Marks - Each section will be of 20 marks

Time - 1 hour will be given to complete the test

Negative Marking - 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

MHA IB Admit Card 2023: Documents required at the Exam Centre

IB Admit Card 2023

One Valid ID Proof

