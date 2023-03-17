JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

IB Admit Card 2023 for Security Assistant and MTS Soon: Check Exam Date Updates and Other Details

IB Admit Card 2023 will be released soon on the official website of MHA. Check all the latest updates related to IB Admit Card and Exam Here.

IB Admit Card 2023
IB Admit Card 2023

IB Admit Card 2023: Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has finished the registration process for 1675 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen). Now, IB will conduct the exam for the said posts. The candidates can check the updates regarding exam dates on the official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in.

IB Admit Card 2023 For Assistant

The candidates are required to download IB Assistant Admit Card and IB MTS Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. IB Admit Card will be uploaded on the official website. IB call letter is expected soon on the official website.

 

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the steps to download the admit card, exam pattern, selection process and other details below.

IB Call Letter 2023 Overview

Exam Authority Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau
Post Name Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen)
Number of Vacancies 1671
IB Application Submission Dates 28 January 28 to 17 February 17 2023. 
IB Exam Date 2023 to be announced
IB Admit Card 2023 to be announced
IB Selection Process

 Tier 1 (Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 100 Marks

Tier 2(Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) - 40 Marks

Part of Tier 2 (for SA/Exe only) - 10 Marks

Tier 3 (Interview/Personality test) - 50 Marks
Official website mha.gov.in

How to Download IB Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHA - mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download IB MHA Admit Card 2023

MHA IB Admit Card Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2023

The candidates will be asked 100 questions for 100 marks that should be completed in 1 hour. The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern below:

  • Subjects - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability & Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies.
  • Number of Questions - 20 questions in each section
  • Marks - Each section will be of 20 marks
  • Time - 1 hour will be given to complete the test
  • Negative Marking - 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

MHA IB Admit Card 2023: Documents required at the Exam Centre

  • IB Admit Card 2023
  • One Valid ID Proof

Important Links:-

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared: Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details

FAQ

Where I can download IB Admit Card 2023 ?

The admit card will be available on the official website of MHA.

What is IB Exam Date ?

IB SA MTS Exam is expected to be held in the month of March 2023.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next