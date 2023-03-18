Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 to be OUT Soon, Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date & Other Details

The Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 will be available soon on the official website. You can find the direct download link for the Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 in the article below.

Rajasthan SET Hall Ticket 2023: The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara will soon release the Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023 on their official website. This exam is for the State Eligibility Test (SET) in Rajasthan, which is a qualifying exam for candidates who wish to become assistant professors in various colleges and universities in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan SET Exam Date 2023 has been released. The exam is scheduled for March 26th, 2023, and will be held at various centers throughout the state for a total of 29 subjects. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can check their city and location for the Rajasthan SET Exam through their official login.

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023

The updates regarding the Rajasthan SET Admit Card will be updated on 21 March 2023 on its official website. It is important for candidates to download and carry their Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 to the exam center as it serves as a proof of their eligibility to appear for the exam. The Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, and venue details.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all the instructions mentioned on the Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 and follow them strictly during the exam. They must also carry a valid ID proof, along with the admit card, to the exam center.

Rajasthan SET Hall Ticket 2023: Important Details

The Rajasthan SET Call Letter 2023 will contain all the necessary details related to the examination.

The call letter will include information such as the name of the conducting body, name of the examination, subject name, subject code, name of the examinee, roll number, registration number, name of the examination center, address of the examination center, date and time of examination, and the photo and signature of the candidate.

Additionally, the Rajasthan SET Call Letter 2023 will provide important instructions to be followed by the candidates during the examination.

The call letter will also list the articles that are allowed and not allowed inside the examination center.

Rajasthan SET 2O23 Overview

Rajasthan SET 2023 Recruitment Authority Guru Govind Tribal University Posts Name Teachers Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins January 12, 2023 Last Date to Apply February 11, 2023 Exam Date March 26, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

The examination schedule as mentioned in the Rajasthan SET Hall Ticket 2023 is given in the table below

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below once the admit card is available

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the Rajasthan SET 2023 Examination:

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan SET examination authority, which is https://www.ggtu.ac.in/. Look for the link to download the Rajasthan SET admit card on the homepage and click on it. Enter the required details such as registration number and password or date of birth. Verify the details entered and click on the submit button. Your Rajasthan SET Hall Ticket will appear on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. Download and save the admit card on your device. Take a printout of the Rajasthan SET admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.