IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 on September 29 & 30: Check Exam Timings, Reporting Time & What to Carry to Exam Hall

IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has officially announced the exam dates for the Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025. The Tier-1 exam is scheduled for 29th and 30th September 2025 at multiple centers across India. The application process for this recruitment is now closed. This article provides details about the IB Security Assistant exam schedule, shift timings, exam pattern, and more. IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially announced the IB Security Assistant 2025 Tier-1 Exam dates. The exam will be conducted over two days, on 29th and 30th September 2025. Candidates can check their exam date and city details through the city intimation slips, which were released on 15th September 2025.

IB Security Assistant 2025 Exam Overview The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is conducting the Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025. Candidates will be selected through two written tests (Tier-1 & Tier-2) followed by an interview. Candidates can check the overview of the IB Security Assistant 2025 recruitment in the table below: Details Information Organisation Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Exam Name Security Assistants/Executive Examination 2025 Posts Security Assistants/Executive (SA/Exe) Vacancies 4,987 Exam Date 29th & 30th September 2025 Selection Process Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2) & Interview Job Location Across India Official Website www.mha.gov.in / www.ncs.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Shift Timings 2025 The Ministry of Home Affairs has scheduled the IB Security Assistant Tier-1 Exam 2025 on 29th and 30th September 2025. The exam will be conducted in four shifts across various cities to manage the large number of candidates. Each candidate has been assigned a specific exam date, shift, and city, which can be checked on the IB Security Assistant city intimation slip. Candidates can check IB SA shift timings 2025 in the table below: Shift Reporting Time Exam Time Shift-I 07:00 AM – 08:00 AM 08:30 AM – 09:30 AM Shift-II 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Shift-III 01:00 PM – 02:00 PM 02:30 PM – 03:30 PM Shift-IV 04:00 PM – 05:00 PM 05:30 PM – 06:30 PM IB Security Assistant 2025 Important Dates The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official notification for Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025, including the complete schedule for online registration. The application process is now closed. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below:

Events Dates Notification Release Date 25th July 2025 Online Application Begins 26th July 2025 Last Date to Apply 17th August 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date to Pay Application Fee 17th August 2025 Last Date to Submit Fee via SBI Challan 19th August 2025 City Intimation Slip Release 15th September 2025 IB SA Admit Card Release 7–10 days before exam Exam Dates 29th & 30th September 2025 Also Check: IB Security Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025

IB Security Assistant 2025 Exam Pattern Candidates should understand the IB Security Assistant Syllabus and exam pattern to perform well in the IB Security Assistant 2025 exam. The selection process includes Tier-1, Tier-2, and Interview stages.