IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 on September 29 & 30: Check Exam Timings, Reporting Time & What to Carry to Exam Hall

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 16, 2025, 13:44 IST

IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the IB Security Assistant 2025 exam dates. Tier-1 will be held on 29th & 30th September 2025 in four shifts. The selection process includes Tier-1, Tier-2 (qualifying), and an interview. Check shift timings, important dates, exam pattern, and more details here.

IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has officially announced the exam dates for the Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025. The Tier-1 exam is scheduled for 29th and 30th September 2025 at multiple centers across India. The application process for this recruitment is now closed.

This article provides details about the IB Security Assistant exam schedule, shift timings, exam pattern, and more.

IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially announced the IB Security Assistant 2025 Tier-1 Exam dates. The exam will be conducted over two days, on 29th and 30th September 2025. Candidates can check their exam date and city details through the city intimation slips, which were released on 15th September 2025.

IB Security Assistant 2025 Exam Overview

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is conducting the Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025. Candidates will be selected through two written tests (Tier-1 & Tier-2) followed by an interview. Candidates can check the overview of the IB Security Assistant 2025 recruitment in the table below:

Details

Information

Organisation

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Recruitment Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Name

Security Assistants/Executive Examination 2025

Posts

Security Assistants/Executive (SA/Exe)

Vacancies

4,987

Exam Date

29th & 30th September 2025

Selection Process

Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2) & Interview

Job Location

Across India

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in / www.ncs.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Shift Timings 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs has scheduled the IB Security Assistant Tier-1 Exam 2025 on 29th and 30th September 2025. The exam will be conducted in four shifts across various cities to manage the large number of candidates. Each candidate has been assigned a specific exam date, shift, and city, which can be checked on the IB Security Assistant city intimation slip. Candidates can check IB SA shift timings 2025 in the table below:

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Time

Shift-I

07:00 AM – 08:00 AM

08:30 AM – 09:30 AM

Shift-II

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift-III

01:00 PM – 02:00 PM

02:30 PM – 03:30 PM

Shift-IV

04:00 PM – 05:00 PM

05:30 PM – 06:30 PM

IB Security Assistant 2025 Important Dates

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official notification for Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025, including the complete schedule for online registration. The application process is now closed. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

25th July 2025

Online Application Begins

26th July 2025

Last Date to Apply

17th August 2025 (11:59 PM)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

17th August 2025

Last Date to Submit Fee via SBI Challan

19th August 2025

City Intimation Slip Release

15th September 2025

IB SA Admit Card Release

7–10 days before exam

Exam Dates

29th & 30th September 2025

IB Security Assistant 2025 Exam Pattern

Candidates should understand the IB Security Assistant Syllabus and exam pattern to perform well in the IB Security Assistant 2025 exam. The selection process includes Tier-1, Tier-2, and Interview stages.

The Tier-1 exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying 1 mark for a total of 100 marks. The duration is 60 minutes. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can check the exam pattern for Tier 1:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

60 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

60 minutes

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning

20

20

60 minutes

English Language

20

20

60 minutes

General Studies

20

20

60 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

The Tier-2 exam is qualifying in nature. Candidates must score a minimum of 20 out of 50 marks. It is a descriptive test. This involves translation of a 500-word passage between the local language/dialect and English. The Duration is 1 hour. The final stage is the interview, carrying 50 marks.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

