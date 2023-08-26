IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk exam for Prelims on August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023. The IBPS prelims exam was conducted in four shifts: Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am), Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am), Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm).
Here we have compiled the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.
Furthermore, candidates should go through IBPS Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis, including previous year's question papers, expected cut-off, and exam analysis.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023
Candidates should go through the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis of August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis shared below.
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
|
Recruiting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Clerk
|
Vacancies
|
4545
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
|
Job Location
|
Anywhere in India
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing
The IBPS Clerk prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023. The IBPS clerk prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the IBPS Clerk prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commencer their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the IBPS Clerk prelims exam is shared below.
|
Shifts
|
Timings
|
Shift 1
|
09:00 am – 10:00 am
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
|
Shift 3
|
02:00 pm – 03:00 pm
|
Shift 4
|
04:30 pm – 05:30 pm
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level
The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS Clerk prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|
Easy to Moderate
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Numerical Ability
|Easy to Moderate
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Reasoning Ability
|Easy to Moderate
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
Note- The above level is written based on experience shared by students, actual difficulty may vary from student to students
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
The number of good attempts for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Good Attempts
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|
22-23
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Numerical Ability
|
26-27
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Reasoning Ability
|
23-24
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary from student to students
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis shared below.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language
Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|Simplification
|
13-15
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Data Interpretation
|
5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Number Series
|
5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Arithmetic
|
10-12
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability
Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|Reading Comprehension
|
9-10
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Fillers
|
2-3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Para Jumble
|
2-3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Error Detection
|
4 -5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Centre Rearrangement
|
1-2
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability
Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|Syllogism
|
1-2
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Blood Relation
|
2-3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Alphanumeric Series
|
5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Seating Arrangements
|15-18
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Formation of Word and Pair
|
1-2
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|Chinese Coding
|
5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary
IBPS Clerk Prelims Question Paper 2023
Candidates must download the IBPS Clerk Prelims question paper 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023. Get the direct download link of the IBPS Clerk Prelims question paper PDF on this page. Aspirants who are going to appear in the next year’s exam should download question paper to know the important topics for the exam.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the IBPS Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the IBPS Clerk Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
