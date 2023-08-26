IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk 2023 exam on August 26. Students of the upcoming shift of August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023, must check here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk exam for Prelims on August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023. The IBPS prelims exam was conducted in four shifts: Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am), Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am), Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm).

Here we have compiled the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Furthermore, candidates should go through IBPS Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis, including previous year's question papers, expected cut-off, and exam analysis.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis of August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Clerk Vacancies 4545 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023 Selection Process Prelims and Mains Job Location Anywhere in India

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The IBPS Clerk prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023. The IBPS clerk prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the IBPS Clerk prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commencer their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the IBPS Clerk prelims exam is shared below.

Shifts Timings Shift 1 09:00 am – 10:00 am Shift 2 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Shift 3 02:00 pm – 03:00 pm Shift 4 04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS Clerk prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Difficulty Level Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language Easy to Moderate To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Numerical Ability Easy to Moderate To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

Note- The above level is written based on experience shared by students, actual difficulty may vary from student to students

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The number of good attempts for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Good Attempts Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language 22-23 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Numerical Ability 26-27 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Reasoning Ability 23-24 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary from student to students

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Simplification 13-15 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Data Interpretation 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Number Series 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Arithmetic 10-12 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability

Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Reading Comprehension 9-10 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Fillers 2-3 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Para Jumble 2-3 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Error Detection 4 -5 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Centre Rearrangement 1-2 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Syllogism 1-2 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Blood Relation 2-3 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Alphanumeric Series 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Seating Arrangements 15-18 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Formation of Word and Pair 1-2 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Chinese Coding 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary

IBPS Clerk Prelims Question Paper 2023

Candidates must download the IBPS Clerk Prelims question paper 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023. Get the direct download link of the IBPS Clerk Prelims question paper PDF on this page. Aspirants who are going to appear in the next year’s exam should download question paper to know the important topics for the exam.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the IBPS Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the IBPS Clerk Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language English 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability - 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability - 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

