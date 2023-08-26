IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk 2023 exam on August 26. Students of the upcoming shift of August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023, must check here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis
IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk exam for Prelims on August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023. The IBPS prelims exam was conducted in four shifts: Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am),  Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am),  Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and  Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm).

 

Here we have compiled the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

 

Furthermore, candidates should go through IBPS Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis, including previous year's question papers, expected cut-off, and exam analysis.

Career Counseling

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis of August 26, 27, and Sept 2, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Recruiting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Clerk

Vacancies

4545

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date

August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims and Mains

Job Location

Anywhere in India

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The IBPS Clerk prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023. The IBPS clerk prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts.  As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the IBPS Clerk prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commencer their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the IBPS Clerk prelims exam is shared below.

Shifts

Timings

Shift 1

09:00 am – 10:00 am

Shift 2

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Shift 3

02:00 pm – 03:00 pm

Shift 4

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS Clerk prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Difficulty Level

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

Easy to Moderate

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Numerical Ability

 Easy to Moderate

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Reasoning Ability

 Easy to Moderate

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Note- The above level is written based on experience shared by students, actual difficulty may vary from student to students

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The number of good attempts for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Good Attempts

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

22-23

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Numerical Ability

26-27

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Reasoning Ability

23-24

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary from student to students

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis shared below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4
Simplification

13-15

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Data Interpretation

5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Number Series

5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Arithmetic 

10-12

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability

Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4
Reading Comprehension

9-10

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Fillers

2-3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Para Jumble

2-3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Error Detection

4 -5 

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Centre Rearrangement

1-2

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4
Syllogism

1-2

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Blood Relation

2-3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Alphanumeric Series

5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Seating Arrangements 15-18

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Formation of Word and Pair

1-2

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon
Chinese Coding

5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Note- The above number is written based on experience shared by students, actual numbers may vary

IBPS Clerk Prelims Question Paper 2023

Candidates must download the IBPS Clerk Prelims question paper 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023. Get the direct download link of the IBPS Clerk Prelims question paper PDF on this page. Aspirants who are going to appear in the next year’s exam should download question paper to know the important topics for the exam.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the IBPS Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the IBPS Clerk Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

English

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

-

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

-

35

35

20 minutes

Total

  

100

100

60 minutes

 

Read Related Articles,

IBPS Clerk Salary
IBPS Clerk Vacancy
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre
IBPS Clerk English Syllabus
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy
IBPS Clerk Syllabus
IBPS Clerk Exam Date
IBPS Clerk Current Affairs
IBPS Clerk Important FAQs

FAQ

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

Here, we have shared the detailed IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 based on a review of the candidates appearing in the prelims exam

What is IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam review provides information about the section-wise questions, difficulty level, good attempts, distribution of marks, and so on.

What was the difficulty level according to the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

As per the IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis, the difficulty level of the prelims exam is usually easy in nature.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next