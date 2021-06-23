IBPS CRP RRB Reserve List 2021 Released for Office Assistant & Office Scale 1, Download @ibps.in

IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 Reserve List 2021 have been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Check IBPS RRB Reserve List PDF Here.

IBPS CRP RRB Reserve List 2021: Recently, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the reserve list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant and Offic Scale 1. The candidates can download IBPS CRP RRB IX Reserve list through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

To download IBPS CRP RRB Reserve List 2021, the provisionally selected candidates are required to select the state on the login page. Then, the roll number wise IBPS CRP RRB Reserve List 2021 will be displayed on the official website of IBPS. The candidates can download IBPS CRP RRB Reserve List 2021 and save it for future reference.

Check Easy Steps to Download IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 Reserve List 2021

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on ‘click here to view a list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB IX’ flashing on the homepage. Then, it will redirect you to the notification page. Click on the respective exam you applied for. Then, select your State. Then, A PDF containing a list of provisionally selected candidates will be displayed. Candidates can download IBPS CRP RRBIX Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 Reserve List 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 Reserve List 2021

