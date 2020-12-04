IBPS RRB Interview Admit Card 2020 Released, Download IBPS RRB IX Officer Scale 1 & 2 Call Letter @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Interview Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview admit card for recruitment to the post of Officers in Scale 2 and Scale 3. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in IBPS RRB Officer 2020 Exam for Scale 2 & 3 can now download their interview admit cards through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The date and timings for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 & 2 Interview 2020 are mentioned on the admit cards. Candidates are advised to check their timings and venue on the admit cards and appear on the scheduled date prior one hour before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can download IBPS RRB IX Officer Scale 1 & 2 Interview Admit Card 2020 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link reads ‘Click Here to Download Interview Call Letters for CRP RRBs IX Officers Scale II & 3’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a notification page. Then, click on the respective download link for the exam you are appearing for.i.e.IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Interview 2020 or IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 Interview 2020 Admit Card Download. Then, it will take you to a login page. Enter your registration number, dob, captcha code and click on the submit button. Then, Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Interview Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Interview Admit Card 2020

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 Interview Admit Card 2020

All candidates appearing in the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Interview 2020 are advised to carry all documents along with the call letter on the day of the interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce documents at the time of the interview shall be rejected without any intimation or notice and they will not be permitted to appear in the interview.

The bank had conducted the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 2020 Written Test on 18 October 2020 and the result for the same was announced on 1 December 2020. All shortlisted candidates can now download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Interview Admit Cards 2020 Directly by clicking on the provided links.