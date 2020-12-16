IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 Announced @ibps.in, Check CPRB RRB VII Office Assistant Multipurpose Provisonal Allotment List Here

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the CPRB RRB VII- Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List) at its official website. All such candidates appeared in the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam 2020 can download the provisional list by visiting the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 will be available till 22 December 2020. All candidates can download their result by entering registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code on the login page. For the sake of candidates, we have provided the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 Direct Download Link below.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2020 Provisional Allotment under reserve list is made for the posts of Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 & Office Assistant Multi-Purpose based on the reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category.

According to the notice, the provisional allotment of the candidates has been done on merit cum preference, keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines. The allotted RRBs will issue the offer of appointment, terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. in due course. The decision of the RRB will be final.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020?

Visit the official Website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link reads on the homepage 'click here to view your result for CRP RRB VII- Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List)’ It will redirect you to the notification page. Then, click on the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 Download Link. Then, the login page will be opened. Enter Your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020