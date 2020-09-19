IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis (19th Sep-All Shifts) for Office Assistant Post: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis (19th Sep-All Shifts) for Office Assistant Post: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has begun the IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims 2020 Exam today. The exam is being conducted in online mode across different exam centres in 5 Shifts while following the COVID-19 precautionary measures. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis & Review of the IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam held online on 19th September 2020 (All Shifts).

Check Important Exam Rules for IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam

IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 held on 19th Sep 2020 (All Shifts)

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ Level. Let’s look in detail the type of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks this year:

Check Expected Cut-Off Marks for IBPS RRB Clerk 2020 Prelims Exam

IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis 19th Sep 2020 (All Shifts) Sections (Maximum Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Reasoning Ability (40 Marks) Seating Arrangement (Circular – facing Centre or outwards & Linear – facing North or South), Syllogism, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Floor-Flat Based Puzzle (4 floors and 2 flats), 10 Box Puzzle Test, Colour based puzzle with 3 variables, Calendar (Month Puzzle), Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Ranking Easy to Moderate (30 to 35) Numerical Ability (40 Marks) Approximation, Simplification, Inequalities (Quadratic Equation), Missing Number Series, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Boats & Streams, Time & Work, Mensuration, Averages, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Data Interpretation-(Table, Bar, Pie Chart Set of 6 Questions) Easy to Moderate (25 to 30) Total (80 Marks) Easy to Moderate (58-65)

Check Detailed IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Highlights of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam:

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

Each question was of 1 mark each.

There is a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers.

Apart from English and Hindi, the exam was held in regional languages also. The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.

Check States & Languages in which IBPS RRB Clerk 2020 Exam will be conducted

New exam day guidelines issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is mandatory to have Aarogya Setu App installed on mobile phones

installed on mobile phones In case, candidates do not have Aarogya Setu App, they need to fill the self-declaration form.

Check IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale-1 Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts

Important Points to Remember after IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant Prelims 2020 Exam

Phase-II: IBPS RRB Clerks Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination.

Check IBPS RRB 2020 Salary

Marks obtained in the IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for the final merit list. The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant Prelims 2020 Exam held on 19th September 2020.