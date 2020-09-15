IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Check List of 28 States & Languages in which the online exam will be conducted

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is going to conduct IBPS RRB PO Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam on 19th, 20th and 26th September 2020 in online mode. IBPS is conducting the RRB 2020 Exam for recruitment of over 9600 Vacancies for the posts of Office Assistant Multipurpose (Clerk), Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Office Managers in the 43 participating Regional Rural Banks.

Check Expected Cut-Off Marks for IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 45 Minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 80 80

There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in the Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains Exam.

Check IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts

The time for the test is 45 minutes however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 110 minutes including the time required for entry, logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions, exiting the lab etc.

Check Detailed IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2020: List of States & Medium of Instructions

The IBPS RRB PO Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam will be conducted in different languages in different states:

Practice IBPS RRB 2020 Mock Test

S. No. State Language (Medium of Examination) 1 Andhra Pradesh English, Hindi and Telugu 2 Arunachal Pradesh English and Hindi 3 Assam English, Hindi and Assamese 4 Bihar English and Hindi 5 Chhattisgarh English and Hindi 6 Gujarat English, Hindi and Gujarati 7 Haryana English and Hindi 8 Himachal Pradesh English and Hindi 9 Jammu & Kashmir English, Hindi and Urdu 10 *Jharkhand English and Hindi 11 *Karnataka English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani 12 *Kerala English, Hindi and Malayalam 13 Madhya Pradesh English and Hindi 14 Maharashtra English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani 15 Manipur English, Hindi and Manipur 16 Meghalaya English and Hindi 17 Mizoram English and Hindi 18 Nagaland English and Hindi 19 Odisha English, Hindi and Odia 20 Puducherry English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam 21 Punjab English, Hindi and Punjabi 22 Rajasthan English and Hindi 23 Tamil Nadu English, Hindi and Tamil 24 Telangana English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu 25 Tripura English, Hindi and Bengali 26 Uttar Pradesh English, Hindi and Urdu 27 Uttarakhand English and Hindi 28 West Bengal English, Hindi and Bengali

Note: * No Vacancy for CRP-RRB IX.

Check IBPS RRB 2020 Salary

The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state. In case of any discrepancy between the English and translated version/language, the translated version/language shall be deemed as reference and English version shall prevail.