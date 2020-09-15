Study at Home
IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Check List of 28 States & Languages in which the online exam will be conducted

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Check List of 28 States & Languages in which the online exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistant through the IBPS RRB PO 2020 Exam.

Sep 15, 2020 13:37 IST
IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Check List of 28 States & Languages in which the online exam will be conducted
IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Check List of 28 States & Languages in which the online exam will be conducted

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is going to conduct IBPS RRB PO Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam on 19th, 20th and 26th September 2020 in online mode. IBPS is conducting the RRB 2020 Exam for recruitment of over 9600 Vacancies for the posts of Office Assistant Multipurpose (Clerk), Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Office Managers in the 43 participating Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

40

45 Minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

Total

80

80

There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in the Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains Exam.

The time for the test is 45 minutes however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 110 minutes including the time required for entry, logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions, exiting the lab etc.

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2020: List of States & Medium of Instructions

The IBPS RRB PO Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam will be conducted in different languages in different states:

S. No.

State

Language (Medium of Examination)

1

Andhra Pradesh

English, Hindi and Telugu

2

Arunachal Pradesh

English and Hindi

3

Assam

English, Hindi and Assamese

4

Bihar

English and Hindi

5

Chhattisgarh

English and Hindi

6

Gujarat

English, Hindi and Gujarati

7

Haryana

English and Hindi

8

Himachal Pradesh

English and Hindi

9

Jammu & Kashmir

English, Hindi and Urdu

10

*Jharkhand

English and Hindi

11

*Karnataka

English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani

12

*Kerala

English, Hindi and Malayalam

13

Madhya Pradesh

English and Hindi

14

Maharashtra

English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani

15

Manipur

English, Hindi and Manipur

16

Meghalaya

English and Hindi

17

Mizoram

English and Hindi

18

Nagaland

English and Hindi

19

Odisha

English, Hindi and Odia

20

Puducherry

English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam

21

Punjab

English, Hindi and Punjabi

22

Rajasthan

English and Hindi

23

Tamil Nadu

English, Hindi and Tamil

24

Telangana

English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu

25

Tripura

English, Hindi and Bengali

26

Uttar Pradesh

English, Hindi and Urdu

27

Uttarakhand

English and Hindi

28

West Bengal

English, Hindi and Bengali

Note: * No Vacancy for CRP-RRB IX.

The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state. In case of any discrepancy between the English and translated version/language, the translated version/language shall be deemed as reference and English version shall prevail.

