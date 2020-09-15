IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Check List of 28 States & Languages in which the online exam will be conducted

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam on 19th/20th/26th Sep: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is going to conduct IBPS RRB PO Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam on 19th, 20th and 26th September 2020 in online mode. IBPS is conducting the RRB 2020 Exam for recruitment of over 9600 Vacancies for the posts of Office Assistant Multipurpose (Clerk), Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Office Managers in the 43 participating Regional Rural Banks.
IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
45 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in the Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains Exam.
The time for the test is 45 minutes however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 110 minutes including the time required for entry, logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions, exiting the lab etc.
IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2020: List of States & Medium of Instructions
The IBPS RRB PO Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam will be conducted in different languages in different states:
|
S. No.
|
State
|
Language (Medium of Examination)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
English, Hindi and Telugu
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English and Hindi
|
3
|
Assam
|
English, Hindi and Assamese
|
4
|
Bihar
|
English and Hindi
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
English and Hindi
|
6
|
Gujarat
|
English, Hindi and Gujarati
|
7
|
Haryana
|
English and Hindi
|
8
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
English and Hindi
|
9
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
English, Hindi and Urdu
|
10
|
*Jharkhand
|
English and Hindi
|
11
|
*Karnataka
|
English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani
|
12
|
*Kerala
|
English, Hindi and Malayalam
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
English and Hindi
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani
|
15
|
Manipur
|
English, Hindi and Manipur
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
English and Hindi
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
English and Hindi
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
English and Hindi
|
19
|
Odisha
|
English, Hindi and Odia
|
20
|
Puducherry
|
English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam
|
21
|
Punjab
|
English, Hindi and Punjabi
|
22
|
Rajasthan
|
English and Hindi
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
English, Hindi and Tamil
|
24
|
Telangana
|
English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
|
25
|
Tripura
|
English, Hindi and Bengali
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
English, Hindi and Urdu
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
English and Hindi
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
English, Hindi and Bengali
Note: * No Vacancy for CRP-RRB IX.
The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state. In case of any discrepancy between the English and translated version/language, the translated version/language shall be deemed as reference and English version shall prevail.