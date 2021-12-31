IBPS RRB Provisional List 2021 Released on ibps.in. Check Clerk, Officers and SO Merit List Here

IBPS RRB Provisional List 2021 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on ibps.in. Check Roll Number Wise Clerk, Officers and SO Merit List Here.

IBPS RRB Provisional List 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under the reserve list for RRB Clerk, Officer Scale 1, 2, and 3 on the official website. The candidates download IBPS RRB Provisional List 2021 through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB Provisional List 2021 will be available from 31 December to 30 January 2022. The candidates can download IBPS RRB Provisional List 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional List 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Click here to view your result for CRP RRBs IX Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment under Reserve List)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. Now, click on the concerned link of exam, you applied for. Download IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional List 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2021 for Clerk 9 (IX)

Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2021 for Officer Scale 1

Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2021 for Officer Scale 2

Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2021 for Officer Scale 2 (SO)

Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2021 for Officer Scale 3

According to the notice, the provisional list has been done based on merit cum preference, keeping the spirit of govt. guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India from time to time, administrative existence etc. The candidates can check roll number wise IBPS RRB Provisional Reserve List by clicking on the above links.

