IBPS SO Prelims 2022: Check Mock Test & Best Last-Minute Tips

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

As per the IBPS SO Exam Pattern, the Preliminary Exam will be held in online mode. The Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 125 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and it will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from 3 sections:

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Crack IBPS SO Prelims 2022

The following section consists of the IBPS SO last-minute tips that are going to help the candidates with their scores and accuracy in the preliminary examination.

1. Analyze IBPS SO Syllabus

Candidates are advised to adhere to the IBPS SO syllabus as prescribed by the authority. The candidates can get a complete idea of the topics that could be asked for and the subjects that are important for the preliminary exam. Preparing for these topics helps the candidate’s preparation strictly align with the level of the exam.

2. Negative Marking Applicable, Passing Sectional Cut-Off Mandatory

Candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

3. Go through IBPS SO previous years' papers

IBPS SO previous year papers are the best resources when it comes to knowing about the structure of the exam and the level of the questions asked. Candidates can download the previous year's papers from any of the websites and attempt questions mentioned on them.

4. Attempt Mock Test

Speed and accuracy are the two key factors that help in qualifying for the examination. One should make a habit of attempting at least two mock tests on a regular basis to work on speed and accuracy. It is also helpful to work on time management part. The reason for this is each section is going to have a separate timing.

5. Revise Important Topics for IBPS SO Exam

Revision is very important for a competitive examination like IBPS SO. The syllabus is very vast and doing guess work can lead to a reduction in the marks as the board has introduced negative marking. Hence, one should prepare a revision plan for all the subjects in a way that the syllabus is covered completely.

Subject IBPS SO Syllabus Reasoning Distance and Direction

Verbal Reasoning

Seating Arrangements

Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Alphanumeric Series Quantitative Aptitude Simple and Compound Interest

Average

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Work, Time and Energy

Time and Distance

Number Series

Data Interpretation

Simplification/ Approximation

Quadratic Equation

Data Sufficiency

Mensuration English Language Sentence Improvement

Sentence Correction

Para Jumbles

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Para/Sentence Completion

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors General Awareness Current Affairs

Banking Affairs

Financial News

Important Days

