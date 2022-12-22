IBPS SO Prelims 2022: Check Mock Test & Best Last-Minute Tips

IBPS SO Preliminary Exam 2022 to be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for recruitment of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts.

IBPS SO Prelims Tips to Score High: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection shall conduct the IBPS SO prelims exam on 24th December and 31st December 2022. The IBPS SO exam is being conducted for filling up 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which include HR/Personnel Officer, IT Officer, Marketing Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and Law Officer.

In this article, candidates can check the best last-minute tips to score high and crack IBPS SO Prelims in first attempt.  

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date

1st November 2022

IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date

21st November 2022

Payment of Application Fees

1st November to 21st November 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date

December 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 

24th December and 31st December 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO interview 2022

February/March 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

As per the IBPS SO Exam Pattern, the Preliminary Exam will be held in online mode. The Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 125 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and it will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from 3 sections:

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

General Awareness

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Crack IBPS SO Prelims 2022 

The following section consists of the IBPS SO last-minute tips that are going to help the candidates with their scores and accuracy in the preliminary examination. 

1. Analyze IBPS SO Syllabus

Candidates are advised to adhere to the IBPS SO syllabus as prescribed by the authority. The candidates can get a complete idea of the topics that could be asked for and the subjects that are important for the preliminary exam. Preparing for these topics helps the candidate’s preparation strictly align with the level of the exam.

2. Negative Marking Applicable, Passing Sectional Cut-Off Mandatory

Candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

3. Go through IBPS SO previous years' papers

IBPS SO previous year papers are the best resources when it comes to knowing about the structure of the exam and the level of the questions asked. Candidates can download the previous year's papers from any of the websites and attempt questions mentioned on them. 

4. Attempt Mock Test

Speed and accuracy are the two key factors that help in qualifying for the examination. One should make a habit of attempting at least two mock tests on a regular basis to work on speed and accuracy. It is also helpful to work on time management part. The reason for this is each section is going to have a separate timing. 

5. Revise Important Topics for IBPS SO Exam

Revision is very important for a competitive examination like IBPS SO. The syllabus is very vast and doing guess work can lead to a reduction in the marks as the board has introduced negative marking. Hence, one should prepare a revision plan for all the subjects in a way that the syllabus is covered completely. 

Subject

IBPS SO Syllabus

Reasoning
  • Distance and Direction
  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Seating Arrangements
  • Input-Output
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Blood Relations
  • Puzzles
  • Inequalities
  • Syllogism
  • Order and Ranking
  • Alphanumeric Series

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Average
  • Profit and Loss
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Work, Time and Energy
  • Time and Distance
  • Number Series
  • Data Interpretation
  • Simplification/ Approximation
  • Quadratic Equation
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Mensuration

English Language
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Sentence Correction
  • Para Jumbles
  • Cloze Test
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Para/Sentence Completion
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Spotting Errors

General Awareness
  • Current Affairs
  • Banking Affairs
  • Financial News
  • Important Days

FAQ

Q1. How can I crack IBPS SO Prelims 2022 in the first attempt?

Read our article IBPS SO Prelims 2022: Check Mock Test & Best Last-Minute Tips on Jagran Josh.

Q2. Is there any penalty for wrong answers in IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Yes. There Will Be A Negative Marking Of 1/4th Or 0.25 Marks Allotted To A Question For Marking Wrong Answers.

Q3. Is IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 out?

Yes. IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 19th December to 31st December 2022.

