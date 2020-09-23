ICMR NIMS Recruitment 2020 for Scientist C, Project Officer and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR NIMS Recruitment 2020: ICMR – National Institute of Medical Statistics (ICMR-NIMS), New Delhi has invited the online application for the posts of Scientist C, Project Officer, DEO and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 5th October, 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for ICMR NIMS Recruitment 2020 on or before 05 October 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 5th October, 2020.



Vacancy Details:

Scientist C ( Non-Medical )-01

Project Officer-01

Data Entry Operator (Grade C)-01

Senior Project Assistant (UDC)-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Scientist C ( Non-Medical )-First class master degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Data Analytics/Data Science from a recognized university with 4 years experience. OR

Second class master degree with Ph.D. in Computer Science/Information Technology/Data Analytics/Data Science from a recognized university with 4 years experience. OR

B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized university with 6 years experience. Preference will be given to those having experience in PHP, MySQL, AJAX, HTML, JAVA and Cloud Technology etc.

Project Officer-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with five year’s work experience of administration/finance and accounts work OR Master degree in any discipline

Data Entry Operator (Grade C)-Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application/IT/Computer Science from a recognized institution/university, and A speed test of not less than 8000 key depression per hour (kdph) on computer.

Senior Project Assistant (UDC)-12th pass or equivalent from recognized board with 5 years experience of administrative work OR Graduate in any discipline with 2 years experience of administrative work, and A speed test of not less than 8000 key depression per hour (kdph) on computer.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIMS Recruitment for Scientist C and other: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format along with copies of all certificates and testimonials and sent by e-mail to icmrnims.prc@gmail.com on or before 5th October, 2020.