ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Answer Key, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2023: The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper of the Science course was conducted today.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The exam season is nearing its end. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Chemistry paper 2023 was held today, March 20, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), one of the top school boards in India. The 2023 ICSE exams began on February 27 and will end on March 29. Just a few weeks are left before the session concludes, but a few major subjects like Science (Code: 52) are left. Chemistry is Paper 2 of the science course and is considered the most difficult after physics. Chemistry is equally balanced between conceptual and theoretical learning. There are many formulas and rules that students have to memorise and apply to questions to get the answers. Add to it the advanced level of ICSE Class 10, and chemistry becomes a tough challenge for most students. As such, students feel a big load has been lifted after the ICSE Class 10 chemistry paper. Today’s exam was no different. Students had varying reactions and experiences with the 2023 Chemistry Class 10 exam. Evaluate your performance and check the level of the paper (moderate, easy or tough) here. You can also find the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry question paper pdf and answer key, along with the exam review and analysis.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official website https://cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Class 10 Subject Chemistry (Code: 52) Date March 20, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Moderate to Easy

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023

The ICSE Board Class 10 Chemistry paper carried 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions in the exam ranged between MCQs, short answer, long-answer type.

15 minutes were provided to students before the exam to read the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Chemistry exam comprised two sections of 40 marks each.

Section A was compulsory, while students were given choice of attempting any four questions from Section B.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper Review 2023

The question paper of the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Chemistry was moderate in difficulty level. Only a few questions were tricky and challenging, and overall the exam was quite simple. The paper was crafted methodically and consisted of questions from throughout the syllabus. The exam was well-balanced, with a variety of questions suited to all types of students. The MCQs in Section A were the most scoring part of the paper. The numerical, equation solving and compound naming questions were also moderate. Stay posted here as we update the latest details of the 2023 ICSE Chemistry exam.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared in May or June 2023 (tentative). After that, the compartment exams will begin.

