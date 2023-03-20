ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Answer Key 2023: Exams season is going on and a common habit of students is discussing the question paper afterwards. Check the expert-reviewed ICSE Class 10 Chemistry answer key and question papers in PDF format here.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Answer Key 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) holds the secondary and higher secondary board final exams annually. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Chemistry exam was conducted today, March 20, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Chemistry is one of the most difficult and important exams of the ICSE 10th standard and is part of the Science (Code: 52) course.

A widespread practice among students is analyzing the question paper soon after the end of an exam. We have to mention that this is not a recommended exercise as it can reveal errors in your answers and adversely affect your mood going into the next exam. However, the habit is quite irresistible, more so in the case of important and tricky exams like Chemistry. Reviewing the answer key can also reveal mistakes in the question paper itself, be it a wrong formula, diagram or numerical value. Hence, to be better prepared for disputes and get an early idea of your exam score, check here the expert-reviewed ICSE Class 10 Chemistry answer key 2023.

Related:

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2023 Answer Key

The CISCE board hasn’t released the 2023 Class 10 Chemistry question paper or answer key yet, nor is it expected anytime soon. However, you can download the question paper PDF and get the expert-prepared answer key of ICSE Class 10 Chemistry exam here.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Paper 2023 Answer Key

Question 1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(i) An element in period 3, whose electron affinity is zero:

(a) Neon

(b) Sulphur

(c) Sodium

(d) Argon

Answer: (d) Argon

(ii) An element with the largest atomic radius among the following is:

(a) Carbon

(b) Nitrogen

(c) Lithium

(d) Beryllium

Answer: (c) Lithium

(iii) The compound that is not an ore of aluminium:

(a) Cryolite

(b) Corundum

(c) Fluorspar

(d) Bauxite

Answer: (c) Fluorspar

(iv) The vapour density of CH, OH is, (AL WE C-12, H-1, 0-16)

(a) 32

(b) 18

(c) 16

(d) 34

Answer: (c) 16

(v) Which of the following reactions takes place at the anode during the electroplating

of an article with silver?

(a) Ag-1e- →Ag1+

(b) Ag+1e- →Ag1-

(c) Ag-1e- →Ag

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Ag-1e- →Ag1+

(vi) The metallic hydroxide which forms a deep inky blue solution with excess ammonium hydroxide solution is:

(a) Fe(OH) 2

(b) Cu(OH) 2

(c) Ca(OH) 2

(d) Fe(OH) 3

Answer: (b) Cu(OH) 2

(vii) An example of a cyclic organic compound is:

(a) Propene

(b) Pentene

(c) Butene

(d) Benzene

Answer: (d) Benzene

(viii) In the laboratory preparation, HCI gas is dried by passing through

(a) dilute nitric acid

(b) concentrated sulphuric acid

(c) dilute sulphuric acid

(d) acidified water

Answer: (b) concentrated sulphuric acid

(ix) The nitrate which on thermal decomposition leaves behind a residue which is yellow when hot and white when cold

(a) Lead nitrate

(b) Ammonium nitrate

(c) Copper nitrate

(d) Zinc nitrate

Answer: (d) Zinc nitrate

(x) The salt formed when concentrated sulphuric acid reacts with KNO, above 200°C:

(a) K₂SO 4

(b) K 2 SO 3

(c) KHSO 4

(d) KHSO 3

Answer: (a) K₂SO 4

(xi)The property exhibited by concentrated sulphuric acid when it is used to prepare hydrogen chloride gas from potassium chloride:

(a) Dehydrating property

(b) Drying property

(c) Oxidizing property

(d) Non-volatile acid property

Answer: (d) Non-volatile acid property

(xii) The hydrocarbon formed when sodium propanoate and soda lime are heated together:

(a) Methane

(b) Ethane

(c) Ethene

(d) Propane

Answer: (b) Ethane

(xiii) The acid which does not form acid salt by a basic radical:

(a) H 2 CO 3

(b) H 2 PO 4

(c) H₂SO 4

(d) CH 3 COOH

Answer: (d) CH 3 COOH

(xiv) The general formula of hydrocarbons with single covalent bonds is:

(a) C n H 2n+2

(b) C n H 2n

(c) C n H 2n-2

(d) C n H 2n-6

Answer: (a) C n H 2n+2

(xv) The indicator which changes to pink colour in an alkaline solution is:

(a) Blue Litmus

(b) Methyl Orange

(c) Red Litmus

(d) Phenolphthalein

Answer: (d) Phenolphthalein

Question 2:

(i)Match the Column A with Column B

Column A Column B (a) Sodium Chloride 1. has two shared pair of electrons (b) Methane 2. has high melting and boiling points (c) Hydrogen chloride gas 3. a greenhouse gas (d) Oxidation reaction 4. has low melting and boiling points (e) Water 5. Zn-2e-→Zn2+ 6. S+2e- →S²-

Answer:

a: 2

b: 3

d: 4

d: 5

e: 1

(ii) (a) Name the constituent of the electrolyte mixture which has a divalent metal in it.

(b) Name the powdered substance 'X' sprinkled on the surface of the electrolyte mixture.

(c) What is the name of the process?

(d) Write the reactions taking place at the electrodes 'Y' (anode) and 'Z' (cathode) respectively.

Answer:

(a) Fluorspar

(b) X=Coke

(c) Hall Heroult Process

(d) Anode (Y): O2- - 2e- → O

O + O → O 2

C + O 2 → CO 2

Cathode (Z): AI+3+3e-→Al

(iii) Fill in the blanks with the choices given in the brackets:

(a) Metals are good .(oxidizing agents/reducing agents)

(b) Non-polar covalent compounds are [good/bad] conductors of heat and electricity.

(e) Higher the pH value of a solution, the more [acidic/alkaline] it is.

(d) [Silver chloride / Lead chloride] is a white precipitate that is soluble in excess of Ammonium hydroxide solution.

(e) Conversion of ethene to ethane is an example of. [hydration/hydrogenation]

Answer:

(a) reducing agents

(b) bad

(c) alkaline

(d) Silver chloride

(e) hydrogenation

(iv) State the terms/process for the following:

(a) The energy released when an atom in the gaseous state accepts an electron to form an anion.

(b) Tendency of an element to form chains of identical atoms.

(c) The name of the process by which Ammonia is manufactured on a large scale.

(d) A type of salt formed by partial replacement of hydroxyl radicals with an acid radical.

(e) The ratio of the mass of a certain volume of gas to the same volume of hydrogen measured under the same conditions of temperature and pressure.

Answer:

(a) Electron affinity

(b) Catenation

(c) Haber-Bosch process

(d) Basic salt

(e) Vapour density

***Stay tuned as we update the full answer key for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry paper.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results are scheduled for May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will begin after the official results declaration.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by through the following links. Until then, stay tuned.

CISCE Board Result 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

Check Important Study Resources for upcoming 2023 ICSE Class 10 Exams