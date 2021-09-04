Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IGDTUW Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 52 Teaching/Non-Teaching Group A Posts @igdtuw.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has invited applications for the 52 various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Check all details here.

Created On: Sep 4, 2021 12:18 IST
IGDTUW Recruitment 2021
IGDTUW Recruitment 2021

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Job 2021 Notification: Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has invited applications for the 52 various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Eligible and interested applicants can apply for Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 04 October 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Job 2021 Notification.  

You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.


Important Date for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:04 October 2021.
Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application:11 October 2021. 


Vacancy Details  for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Professor-11
Information Technology-02
Computer Science Engineering-03
Electronics and Communication Engineering-01
Mechanical & Automation Engineering-02
Architecture and Planning- 02
English-01

Associate Professor-17
Information Technology-07
Computer Science Engineering-04
Electronics and Communication Engineering-01
 Mechanical & Automation Engineering-02
 Architecture and Planning-02
Mathematics-01

Assistant Professor-19
Information Technology-04
Computer Science Engineering-09
 Architecture and Planning-04
Physics-01
Chemistry-01

Non-Teaching/Ministerial-05
Controller of Examinations-01
Deputy Registrar-01
Assistant Registrar-02 
Assistant Controller of Examinations-01


Eligibility Criteria  for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Check the details Notification for  Educational Qualification and other details which will be available on the offical website-www.igdtuw.ac.in

IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Candidates can send the details Application Form and the printout of the application form to the concerned address on or before 04 October 2021. Candidates should note that the last date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application is 11 October 2021. 

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationIGDTUW Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 52 Teaching/Non-Teaching Group A Posts @igdtuw.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria
Notification DateSep 4, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionOct 4, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Education, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 0 =
Post

Comments