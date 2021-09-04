IGDTUW Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 52 Teaching/Non-Teaching Group A Posts @igdtuw.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has invited applications for the 52 various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Check all details here.

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Job 2021 Notification: Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has invited applications for the 52 various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Eligible and interested applicants can apply for Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 04 October 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Job 2021 Notification.

Important Date for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:04 October 2021.

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application:11 October 2021.



Vacancy Details for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Professor-11

Information Technology-02

Computer Science Engineering-03

Electronics and Communication Engineering-01

Mechanical & Automation Engineering-02

Architecture and Planning- 02

English-01

Associate Professor-17

Information Technology-07

Computer Science Engineering-04

Electronics and Communication Engineering-01

Mechanical & Automation Engineering-02

Architecture and Planning-02

Mathematics-01

Assistant Professor-19

Information Technology-04

Computer Science Engineering-09

Architecture and Planning-04

Physics-01

Chemistry-01

Non-Teaching/Ministerial-05

Controller of Examinations-01

Deputy Registrar-01

Assistant Registrar-02

Assistant Controller of Examinations-01



Eligibility Criteria for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Check the details Notification for Educational Qualification and other details which will be available on the offical website-www.igdtuw.ac.in

How to Apply for IGDTUW Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidates can send the details Application Form and the printout of the application form to the concerned address on or before 04 October 2021. Candidates should note that the last date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application is 11 October 2021.