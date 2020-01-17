IIM Indore PGP Admissions (2020-22): Shortlist announced

IIM Indore has announced the shortlist for admissions to PGP (2020-22) programme on 10th January 2020. Candidates can check their application status for the different management programs offered at the IIM Indore. The recently announced shortlist for the flagship Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Postgraduate Programme in Management in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) would ascertain if the candidate has made it to the WAT/PI round for further selection process. IIM Indore announced its CAT 2019 cut-off at 90 percentile which is the lowest among all the IIMs who have announced their admission criteria for the 2020-22 batch.

Read on to find out more about other aspects such as programmes offered, eligibility criteria, selection process and shortlisting rounds:

Programmes Offered @ IIM Indore

IIM Indore offers two popular management courses that are targeted at the different set of candidates. Read on to find out about the MBA courses and specialisations offered by one of the top management institutes in the country.

Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) is a two years course full-time residential management programme. With the enactment of 'The Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017' the institute is now empowered with the legal authorities to award degrees. The PGP programme offered by the IIM Indore is also recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and accredited by the Association of MBA's, London. Some of the areas that students can specialise in the course are Analytics, Ecom./IT/ITES, BFS, FMCG, Insurance, and Infrastructure.

Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM)

The Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) at IIM Indore commenced in the year 2019. It is a two year, fully residential and full-time specialised management in the field of Human Resource Management. The PGP-HRM offered by IIM Indore is a state of the art management programme committed to nurturing a new wave of HR professionals with the potential to deploy cutting-edge analytics to deliver value to the industry. Some of the topics covered in the course are Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Quantitative Methods, Operations, Economics, and Strategy.

IIM Indore Programme-wise Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring to secure admission in the different management program offered by the IIM Indore at the postgraduate level for the 2019-21 batch need to first ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. Candidates can refer to the prescribed eligibility criteria as given below:

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45 % in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories)

The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

In case of the candidate being awarded grades/CGPA instead of marks, the equivalence would be based on the equivalence certified by the institution/university from where they have obtained the bachelor's degree. In case the institution/university does not have any scheme for converting the CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the obtained CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying the result by 100.

Candidates appearing for the final year bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

IIM Indore PGDM 2020-22 Admission Process

It is essential for the candidates aspiring to pursue a management program at the IIM Indore for 2019-21 batch to be aware of the institute's admission process. Given below are the steps that constitute the admission process at IIM Indore.

Step 1: Candidates must apply and appear for the CAT 2019 entrance exam. They are also required to have scored the minimum required sectional and overall percentile to be eligible for the first stage of the admission selection criteria.

Step 2: Candidates who have applied for IIM Indore admission process and meet the required sectional and overall cutoffs in the CAT 2019 are called for the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds. The PI-WAT rounds will be conducted at Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Step 3: All the shortlisted candidates will have to attend both PI & WAT round for the final selection process. The institute also expects the candidates to maintain a consistent and minimum performance in the different parameters of Personal Interview (PI), which will be decided by the Admissions Committee. Candidates who do not meet the minimum performance in any of the PI parameters will not be considered eligible for the final selection.

Step 4: After the successful completion of the WAT & PI round a category wise merit list will be generated based on Final Composite Score. The final selection is based on a diverse set of attributes which includes performance in CAT, performance in WAT & PI, academics, among others.

Step 5: IIM Indore will make the Final Admission Offer to the candidates around the last week of April 2020 on the basis of Final Score arrived after awarding the weightage scores on all the components.

IIM Indore Admission Shortlisting Criteria

The Admission Shortlisting criteria for the management programmes offered at IIM Indore (2020-22) batch will be a three-step process i.e. the Eligibility Criteria Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds and Final Selection. Firstly, candidates will have to first meet the admission eligibility criteria for their preferred course as prescribed by the IIM Indore for the 2020-22 batch. The eligible candidates will then be called for the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds. And lastly, the candidates will be shortlisted based on the final admission criteria. IIM Indore Admission Shortlisting criteria is as given below:

Weightage awarded to different final selection parameters: The final selection round criteria for the IIM Indore awards 20% weightage to CAT 2019 score, 76% weightage to academics and 4% weightage to gender diversity.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 80 percentile in each of the three sections of the CAT exam i.e. Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC). They must also secure the minimum overall percentile of 90 in the CAT exam. In case, the candidate fails to meet the minimum required sectional and overall cutoff in the CAT exam they will not be considered eligible. Past academic records: Candidates will be awarded more points for an excellent academic background. Candidates with 85% and above marks in Class 10 will be awarded the top rating of 36 points out of 100. Whereas, candidates with 85% and above marks in Class 12 will be awarded 40 points out of 100. There is, however, no extra weightage for marks obtained in bachelor's degree.

IIM Indore Final Admission Selection Criteria

Candidates can find the final admission selection criteria for the IIM Indore management programs for 2020-22 batch as given below:

IIM Indore Final Selection Criteria Weights for Admission 2020-22

Component Weightage Points out of 100 CAT 2019 Score 20 Personal Interview (PI) 40 Written Ability Test (WAT) 20 Class 10 Marks 10 Class 12 Marks 10 Total Weightage points 100

Also Read: IIM Calcutta Admission Criteria (2020-22)

IIM Indore 2020-22 Admission Cut-offs

IIM Indore has lowered the CAT Cut-off percentile required by the candidates aspiring to secure admission at IIM Indore for the 2020-22 batch. Candidates can refer to the admission cut-off in the table given below:

Category Section - 1 VARC Section-2 DILR Section-3 Quant Overall CAT 2019 Percentile General 80 80 80 90 EWS 80 80 80 90 NC-OBC 70 70 70 80 SC 55 55 55 60 ST 45 45 45 50 PWD 45 45 45 50

IIM Indore 2020-22 Course Fees

The Course fee for the various courses offered at the IIM Indore campuses are as given below:

Course Offered Admission Fee Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Rs. 16,00,000/- Fee for NRI candidates is Rs.24 lakhs. Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) Rs. 16,50,000/-

The course fee for both the programs includes access to lectures, computer facilities, library etc. It also includes alumni fee and lodging. Apart from this the expenses for laptop/computer, text books, Hostel Fees, Insurance, personal expenses on boarding, travel, clothes and laundry are extra. However, the total IIM Indore's Fee Fixation Committee reserves the final rights to change the course fee for the 2020-22 batch.

