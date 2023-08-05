Index Numbers Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 7

Index Numbers Class 11 MCQs: Find here Multiple Choice Questions and answers for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 7, Index Numbers. These have been prepared as per CBSE’s latest syllabus 2023-2024.

Index Numbers Class 11 MCQs: This article hands out Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 7, Index Numbers. Students can also use the PDF download link attached below to save the MCQs for future use. These have been prepared as per CBSE’s updated Syllabus 2023-24 and curriculum.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are objective forms of assessment where multiple options are presented for a question and the right one has to be chosen. This form of assessment has proven to test a student’s in-depth knowledge about the subject and it also claims to verify a student’s soft skills such as brainstorming power, rationale thinking, critical thinking, lateral thinking, and many more.

MCQs are used as the assessment form in most of the important examinations of the world. Recently, CBSE has decided to include MCQs in the school curriculum as per the New Education Policy(NEP). Here, students can find MCQs for Index Numbers to prepare well for upcoming annual examinations.

1. Index number is a type of:

(a) Dispersion

(b) Correlation

(c) Average

(d) None of the above

2. Choose the statements that is/are correct when average price of the price index is 110.

(a) The prices have increased by 10 percent

(b) The prices have increased by 110 percent

(c) The prices have decreased by 10 percent

(d) None of the above

3. What is the index number for base year?

(a) 100

(b) 200

(c) 1000

(d) None of the above

4. Which of the following is the variation within two or more variable studies by the index?

(a) Price index

(b) Composite index

(c) Simple index

(d) None of the above

5. Find the method used to calculate the Consumer Price Index.

(a) Laspeyres's formula

(b) Fisher's formula

(c) Palgrave's formula

(d) None of the above

6. An index number that can serve many purposes is known as:

(a) General purpose index

(b) Special purpose index

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) None of the above

7. For which time period is an index number determined:

(a) Base period

(b) Normal period

(c) Current period

(d) None of the above

8. Pick the correct limitations of using index numbers?

(a) The use of each index number is restricted to a specific object

(b) It ignores the quality of commodities

(c) It is useful only for short-term comparison

(d) All of the above

9. What is the weight used in a quantity index?

(a) Quantity

(b) Values

(c) Price

(d) None of the above

10. The index number that is based on the prices of the current year and the base year is known as:

(a) Simple aggregative index number

(b) Paasche's index number

(c) Fisher's index number

(d) None of the above

Answer Key:

1. c 2. a 3. a 4. b 5. a 6. a 7. c 8. d 1. 9. a 2. 10. b

