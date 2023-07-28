CBSE Measures of Central Tendency Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 5

Measures of Central Tendency Class 11 MCQs: Find here Multiple Choice Questions and answers for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 5, Measures of Central Tendency. These have been prepared as per CBSE’s latest syllabus 2023-2024.

Measures of Central Tendency Class 11 MCQs: This article lists 10 Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 5, Measures of Central Tendency. Find attached a PDF download link for the same. Students can refer to this list of MCQs without hesitation since they are prepared according to CBSE’s latest syllabus and curriculum.

MCQs are going to play an essential role in end-term question papers for grades 11 and 12. Students must not forget to practice MCQs since they might look easy but can steal away your marks in seconds. Since it does not have a scope of getting half marks for a question, the risk of losing marks is higher. Students can either score full or zero, there’s nothing in between. Therefore, MCQs have to be strictly practiced before students appear for their end-term examinations.

Related:

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 11 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024(PDF)

Revision Notes for Class 11 Economics 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Economics Collection of Data (2023-2024)

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Economics Organization of Data (2023-2024)

MCQs for CBSE Class 11Economics Presentation of Data (2023-2024)

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 4, Presentation of Data are presented below:

1. The mode of a set of observations is the value of the observation:

a) Which has the highest frequency

b) Which has the lowest frequency

c) Which divides the set into two equal parts

d) Which is equal to the mean

Answer: (a) Which has the highest frequency

2. Which of the following is not a measure of central tendency?

a) Mean

b) Median

c) Mode

d) Range

Answer: (c) Range

3. Which of the following is the most affected by extreme values?

a) Mean

b) Median

c) Mode

d) All of the above

Answer: (a) Mean

4. The median of the numbers 1, 2, 3, 3, 4, and 5 is:

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

Answer: (c) 3

5. The mode of the numbers 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, and 4 is:

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

Answer: (b) 2

6. The measures of central tendency that can be computed from grouped data are:

a) Mean and median

b) Mean and mode

c) Median and mode

d) Mean, median, and mode

Answer: (d) Mean, median, and mode

7. The arithmetic mean of a set of 100 observations is 50. If each observation is increased by 2, the new mean is:

a) 52

b) 50

c) 48

d) Cannot be determined

Answer: (a) 52

8. The median of a set of observations is the value of the observation:

a) Which has the highest frequency

b) Which has the lowest frequency

c) Which divides the set into two equal part

d) Which is equal to the mean

Answer: (c) Which divides the set into two equal parts

9. The average of the deviations of the observations from their mean is always:

a) Zero

b) Positive

c) Negative

d) Cannot be determined

Answer: (a) Zero

10. The arithmetic mean of these items: 10, 15, X, 20, 30 is 20. Find out the missing item.

a) 10

b) 15

c) 20

d) 30

Answer: (a) 10

To download MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Economics Chapter 5, click on the link below

Also find:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)