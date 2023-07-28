CBSE Correlation Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 6

Correlation Class 11 MCQs: Students can find Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 6, Correlation. A PDF download link has been attached below for your reference. Students preparing for upcoming end-term examinations in 2024 should refer to these MCQs before appearing for the examinations.
MCQs are an easy form of assessment since they are less time-consuming and easy to score in examinations. But they can be equally difficult if not practiced properly. It is also essential to know what type of questions can be asked as a part of MCQs. Some of them have been mentioned below for your reference.
- Direct text based
- Source-based/ Case-studies
- Yes or No
- Fill in the blanks
- Pick the odd one out
- Match the following
- True or False
- Assertion and Reasoning
MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 6, Correlation are presented below:
1. The statistical tool that studies the degree of association between two variables is called:
a) Correlation
b) Regression
c) Index numbers
d) None of these
Answer: (a) Correlation
2. The coefficient of correlation has the following limits:
a) -1 to +1
b) 0 to +1
c) -1 to -0.5
d) 0 to 0.5
Answer: (a) -1 to +1
3. The scatter diagram is a graphical representation of the:
a) Coefficient of correlation
b) Strength of association between two variables
c) Linear relationship between two variables
d) None of these
Answer: (c) Linear relationship between two variables
4. The rank correlation coefficient is a measure of:
a) The degree of association between two variables
b) The direction of association between two variables
c) The strength of association between two variables
d) None of these
Answer: (c) The strength of association between two variables
5. The coefficient of correlation is independent of:
a) The units of measurement of the variables
b) The number of observations
c) The direction of association between the variables
d) None of these
Answer: (a) The units of measurement of the variables
6. The coefficient of correlation between price and demand is:
a) Positive
b) Negative
c) Zero
d) Cannot be determined
Answer: (a) Positive
7. The coefficient of correlation between height and weight is:
a) Positive
b) Negative
c) Zero
d) Cannot be determined
Answer: (a) positive
8. The coefficient of correlation between two variables can be calculated by using:
a) Karl Pearson's method
b) Spearman's method
c) Both Karl Pearson's method and Spearman's method
d) None of these
Answer: (c) Both Karl Pearson’s method and Spearman’s method
9. The coefficient of correlation between two variables is a:
a) Discrete variable
b) Continuous variable
c) Ordinal variable
d) Nominal variable
Answer: (b) Continous variable
10. The coefficient of correlation is used to:
a) Measure the central tendency of a distribution
b) Measure the dispersion of a distribution
c) Measure the association between two variables
d) None of these
Answer: (c) Measure the association between two variables
