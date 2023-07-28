CBSE Correlation Class 11 MCQs of Statistics for Economics Chapter 6

Correlation Class 11 MCQs: Find here Multiple Choice Questions and answers for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 6, Correlation. These have been prepared as per CBSE’s latest syllabus 2023-2024.

Correlation Class 11 MCQs: Students can find Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 6, Correlation. A PDF download link has been attached below for your reference. Students preparing for upcoming end-term examinations in 2024 should refer to these MCQs before appearing for the examinations.

MCQs are an easy form of assessment since they are less time-consuming and easy to score in examinations. But they can be equally difficult if not practiced properly. It is also essential to know what type of questions can be asked as a part of MCQs. Some of them have been mentioned below for your reference.

Direct text based

Source-based/ Case-studies

Yes or No

Fill in the blanks

Pick the odd one out

Match the following

True or False

Assertion and Reasoning

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 6, Correlation are presented below:

1. The statistical tool that studies the degree of association between two variables is called:

a) Correlation

b) Regression

c) Index numbers

d) None of these

Answer: (a) Correlation

2. The coefficient of correlation has the following limits:

a) -1 to +1

b) 0 to +1

c) -1 to -0.5

d) 0 to 0.5

Answer: (a) -1 to +1

3. The scatter diagram is a graphical representation of the:

a) Coefficient of correlation

b) Strength of association between two variables

c) Linear relationship between two variables

d) None of these

Answer: (c) Linear relationship between two variables

4. The rank correlation coefficient is a measure of:

a) The degree of association between two variables

b) The direction of association between two variables

c) The strength of association between two variables

d) None of these

Answer: (c) The strength of association between two variables

5. The coefficient of correlation is independent of:

a) The units of measurement of the variables

b) The number of observations

c) The direction of association between the variables

d) None of these

Answer: (a) The units of measurement of the variables

6. The coefficient of correlation between price and demand is:

a) Positive

b) Negative

c) Zero

d) Cannot be determined

Answer: (a) Positive

7. The coefficient of correlation between height and weight is:

a) Positive

b) Negative

c) Zero

d) Cannot be determined

Answer: (a) positive

8. The coefficient of correlation between two variables can be calculated by using:

a) Karl Pearson's method

b) Spearman's method

c) Both Karl Pearson's method and Spearman's method

d) None of these

Answer: (c) Both Karl Pearson’s method and Spearman’s method

9. The coefficient of correlation between two variables is a:

a) Discrete variable

b) Continuous variable

c) Ordinal variable

d) Nominal variable

Answer: (b) Continous variable

10. The coefficient of correlation is used to:

a) Measure the central tendency of a distribution

b) Measure the dispersion of a distribution

c) Measure the association between two variables

d) None of these

Answer: (c) Measure the association between two variables

