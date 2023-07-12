International Biology Olympiad 2023: India Grabs Four Golds in International Biology Olympiad 2023

India Grabs Four Golds in International Biology Olympiad 2023: Dhruv Advani, Ishan Pednekar, Megh Chhabda and Rohit Panda have grabbed global attention by turning an all-gold performance in the 34th International Biology Olympiad 2023 held at Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. Check all details below.

Megh, Ishan, Dhruv and Rohit Bag Four Gold Medals in IBO 2023: For the first time, all four students representing team India at the 34th International Biology Olympiad 2023 (IBO) have grabbed the gold medals. Dhruv Advani from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Ishan Pednekar from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Megh Chhabda from Jalna, Maharashtra and Rohit Panda from Risali, Chhattisgarh. They have made India proud by securing this feat in IBO 2023 held at Al Ain, United Arab Emirates from July 2 to July 11, 2023, where a total of 293 students from 76 countries competed against each other. Team India has topped the medal tally this year. Singapore followed India, being the only other country to secure four gold medals in the event.

The Indian team was accompanied by leaders Prof. Madan M. Chaturvedi, Former Senior Professor, Delhi University and Dr. Anupama Ronad, Leader, Scientific Officer, HBCSE- TIFR, Mumbai). The students also had Dr. V. V. Binoy, NIAS, Bangalore and Dr. Rambhadur Subedi, (ICMR-NIRRH, Mumbai) as observers.

For the first time, ALL 4 students representing Team🇮🇳 India won GOLD🥇 medals at the 34th International Biology Olympiad 2023, hosted at Al Ain, UAE from 2-11 July. 293 students from 76 countries participated in the event. Congratulations to the students and mentors! pic.twitter.com/PtidCWZ46h — HBCSE (@HBCSE_TIFR) July 11, 2023

Although this is the first time that India has turned in an all-gold performance and topped the medals tally in IBO, previously, India has topped the medals tally in Astronomy & Astrophysics (in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2021), Physics (in 2018) and Junior Science (in 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

In a statement by HBCSE-TIFR’s statement, they congratulated all the Indian students and the rest of the Indian delegation for their excellent performance.

International Biology Olympiad (IBO)

International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is one of the most well-known International Science Olympiads. Students from 76 nations and five continents participate in this premier competition and the four winners of each participating country’s National Biology Olympiad are sent to the IBO exam to compete against each other. During IBO, students participate in Theoretical and Practical Exams. While the theory consists of about 100 tasks, mostly objective-type. These tasks cover all the domains of Biology and require students to apply their subject knowledge in analysing advanced Biological phenomena, the practicals typically have 3-4 laboratories where students showcase their skills by conducting investigations and analysing data.

Check more about International Biology Olympiad (IBO) at ibo-info.org.

Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE)

Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) - a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) - is the premier institution in the country for research and development in science, technology, and mathematics education. It is India's nodal centre for Olympiad programmes in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy, and junior science.

Check more about HBCSE-TIFR at hbcse.tifr.res.in.

