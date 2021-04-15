Indian Air Force 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Written Test, Skill/ Practical/ Physical Test for Group C Civilian 1524 Posts

Indian Air Force 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (Group C Civilian Post Recruitment): Indian Air Force will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 1524 Vacancies under the Group “C” Civilian Posts Category. The selection process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable. Final Shortlisted candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India including the field area.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 3rd April 2021 Online Application Opening Date 3rd April 2021 Online Application Closing Date 2nd May 2021 Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date To be notified later Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern

The Selection Procedure for Group “C” Civilian Posts in Indian Air Force will consist of Written Test and Skill /Practical/ Physical Test wherever applicable. All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for the written test. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for the written test.

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test

Indian Air Force 2021 written test will consist of four Sections:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Exam Section Name Written Test General Intelligence & Reasoning Numerical Aptitude General English General Awareness

Note:

- The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification.

- The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

- The requisite number of candidates will be short listed and called for skill /practical/physical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test.

- Short listed candidates are to bring original certificates, copies of which were annexed with the application.

Indian Air Force 2021 Skill/Practical/Physical Test

Skill Test or Practical Test will be conducted for Clerk Hindi Typist, Stenographer Grade-II, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff, LDC, Store (Superintendent), Store Keeper, Laundryman, Ayah / Ward Sahayika (only for female candidates), Carpenter, Painter, Vulcaniser, Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) {CMTD (OG)} and Cook (Ordinary Grade) Posts.

Physical Test will be conducted for Fireman Posts. Below are the details of Physical Examination:

Physical Standards Details Height without shoes 165 cms provided that concession of 2.5 cms in height shall be allowed for members of the Scheduled Tribes Chest (non-expanded) 81.5 cms Chest (upon expansion) 85.0 cms Weight 50 kgs minimum Endurance Test (a) Carrying a man (fireman lift of 63.5 Kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 seconds) (b) Clearing 2.7 meters wide ditch landing on both feet (long jumps) (c) Climbing 3 meters vertical rope using hands and feet.

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus of the Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Subject-wise:

Indian Air Force Written Test General Awareness Syllabus History Physics Biology Current Affairs Science & Technology Static GK Indian Polity & Constitution Economy & Finance Geography Chemistry Indian Air Force Written Test General Intelligence & Reasoning Syllabus Alphanumeric series Reasoning Analogies Artificial Language Blood Relations Clocks & Calendars Cause and Effect Data Sufficiency Coding-Decoding Directions Decision Making Odd One Out Input-Output Order & Ranking Puzzles Statement and Conclusions Statement and Assumptions Indian Air Force Written Test General English Syllabus Spellings Correction One Word Substitution Improvement Verbal Comprehension Passage Adjectives Detecting Mis-spelt words Idioms and Phrases Passage Verbs Clauses Fill in the blanks Spot the error Synonyms/Antonyms Vocabulary Grammar Sentence Structure Indian Air Force Written Test Numerical Aptitude Syllabus Number systems Percentages LCM and HCF Time and Distance Averages Profit and loss Use of tables and graphs Decimals Ration and Proportion Simple and Compound Interest Discount Algebra Age Average Missing Numbers Mensuration Time and Work Geometry

After going through the above exam pattern of Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.