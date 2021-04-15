Indian Air Force 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Written Test, Skill/ Practical/ Physical Test for Group C Civilian 1524 Posts

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 15, 2021 13:56 IST
Indian Air Force 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (Group C Civilian Post Recruitment): Indian Air Force will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 1524 Vacancies under the Group “C” Civilian Posts Category. The selection process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable. Final Shortlisted candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India including the field area.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

3rd April 2021

Online Application Opening Date

3rd April 2021

Online Application Closing Date

2nd May 2021

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date

To be notified later

Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date

To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern

The Selection Procedure for Group “C” Civilian Posts in Indian Air Force will consist of Written Test and Skill /Practical/ Physical Test wherever applicable. All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for the written test. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for the written test.

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test

Indian Air Force 2021 written test will consist of four Sections:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Exam

Section Name

Written Test

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Numerical Aptitude

General English

General Awareness

Note:

- The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification.

- The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

- The requisite number of candidates will be short listed and called for skill /practical/physical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test.

- Short listed candidates are to bring original certificates, copies of which were annexed with the application.

Indian Air Force 2021 Skill/Practical/Physical Test

Skill Test or Practical Test will be conducted for Clerk Hindi Typist, Stenographer Grade-II, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff, LDC, Store (Superintendent), Store Keeper, Laundryman, Ayah / Ward Sahayika (only for female candidates), Carpenter, Painter, Vulcaniser, Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) {CMTD (OG)} and Cook (Ordinary Grade) Posts.

Physical Test will be conducted for Fireman Posts. Below are the details of Physical Examination:

Physical Standards

Details

Height without shoes

165 cms provided that concession of 2.5 cms in height shall be allowed for members of the Scheduled Tribes

Chest (non-expanded)

81.5 cms

Chest (upon expansion)

85.0 cms

Weight

50 kgs minimum

Endurance Test

(a) Carrying a man (fireman lift of 63.5 Kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 seconds)

(b) Clearing 2.7 meters wide ditch landing on both feet (long jumps)

(c) Climbing 3 meters vertical rope using hands and feet.

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus of the Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Subject-wise:

Indian Air Force Written Test General Awareness Syllabus

History

Physics

Biology

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Static GK

Indian Polity & Constitution

Economy & Finance

Geography

Chemistry

Indian Air Force Written Test General Intelligence & Reasoning Syllabus

Alphanumeric series

Reasoning Analogies

Artificial Language

Blood Relations

Clocks & Calendars

Cause and Effect

Data Sufficiency

Coding-Decoding

Directions

Decision Making

Odd One Out

Input-Output

Order & Ranking

Puzzles

Statement and Conclusions

Statement and Assumptions

Indian Air Force Written Test General English Syllabus

Spellings Correction

One Word Substitution

Improvement

Verbal Comprehension Passage

Adjectives

Detecting Mis-spelt words

Idioms and Phrases

Passage

Verbs

Clauses

Fill in the blanks

Spot the error

Synonyms/Antonyms

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Indian Air Force Written Test Numerical Aptitude Syllabus

Number systems

Percentages

LCM and HCF

Time and Distance

Averages

Profit and loss

Use of tables and graphs

Decimals

Ration and Proportion

Simple and Compound Interest

Discount

Algebra

Age

Average

Missing Numbers

Mensuration

Time and Work

Geometry

After going through the above exam pattern of Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.

FAQ

What will be the standard of the Written Test?

The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification

In which languages the Written Test will be conducted for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment?

The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

What is the Exam Pattern of the Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test?

Indian Air Force 2021 written test will consist of four Sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness

What is the Exam Pattern of Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment?

The selection process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable.
