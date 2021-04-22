Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Check How to Apply for 1524 Group C Civilian Posts, Filled Forms to be sent by Post

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Indian Air Force has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1524 vacancies under the Group ‘C’ civilian post category. The selection process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable. Final Shortlisted candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India including the field areas.

Check Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 3rd April 2021 Offline Application Opening Date (By Post) 3rd April 2021 Offline Application Closing Date (By Post) 2nd May 2021 Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date To be notified later Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date To be notified later

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

How to Apply for Indian Air Force 2021 Group-C Civilian Posts?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment:

Indian Air Force 2021 Applications to be sent by Post

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force stations of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi as per the format given below duly completed with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates to the address as mentioned in the table given below.

Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…...AND CATEGORY………”. The application is to be accompanied with self-addressed envelope with Rs. 10 postage stamp duly affixed.

Postal address to which the application is to be forwarded:

Name of Posts No. of vacancy allotted to Stations (category wise) Postal address to which the application is to be forwarded Mess Staff 01 UR Adjt (A) Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011 Mess Staff 01 OBC Adjt (B) Air Force Station, Utarlai, Distt– Barmer (Raj) – 344035 Mess Staff 03 (1 EWS, 1 UR & 1 OBC) Adjt (C) Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011 Mess Staff 1 OBC Adjt, (D) Air Force Station Jaisalmer (Raj) – 345001 MTS 01 PH MTS 01 UR Adjt (E) Air Force Station Jaisalmer (Raj) – 345001 Mess Staff 03 (2 UR & 1 EWS) C Adm O, Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011 MTS 06 ( 4 EWS & 2 OBC) CMTD (OG) 02 (1 UR & 1 ST) HKS 02 (1 PH & UR) C Adm O, Air Force Station-II, Inside Sub Guard Room, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) – 342011 MTS 02 (1 PH & 1 EWS) HKS 02 (1 OH & 1 UR) Adjt, Repair & Salvage Unit, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) 342011 Mess Staff 01 PH S Adm O, Air Force Station, Mandore, Jodhpur (Raj)- 342301 MTS 01 PH MTS 01 SC APM, Air Force Police HQ, Old Pali Road, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) 342011 HKS 05 (1 ST, 1 OBC, 1 EWS & 2 UR) C Adm O, Air Force Station Mount Abu, Distt– Sirohi (Raj) – 307501 Laundryman 02 (1 OBC & 1 UR) Mess Staff 02 UR MTS 04 (1 OBC, 1 EWS & 2 UR) Vulcaniser 01 UR Cook (OG) 07 (3 UR, 2 SC, 1 OBC, 1 EWS) (1 ESM) Clerk Hindi Typist 01 ST LDC 02 (1 ST & 1 UR) CMTD (OG 03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC) C Adm O, Air Force Station, Village– Kundal, Via– Phalodi, Distt– Jodhpur (Raj) – 342301 Store Keeper 01 ST Mess Staff 02 UR Adjt, (F) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003 Mess Staff 01 UR Adjt (G) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003 Mess Staff 02 UR Adjt (H) Air Force Station, Bhuj-Kutch (Guj)- 370001 MTS 01 UR APM, Air Force Police HQ, Komal Nagar, Khodiyar Colony, Jamnagar (Guj) – 361006 HKS 02 (1 OBC & 1 UR) Adjt (J) Air Force Station Makarpura, Vadodra (Guj) – 390014 Mess Staff 01 PH Adjt (K) Air Force Station, Bhuj—Kutch (Guj) 370001 Mess Staff 01 OBC Adjt (L) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka-Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) 370655 Mess Staff 01 EWS Adjt (M) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003 Mess Staff 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) – 370655 Mess Staff 01 OBC Adjt (N) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt – Kutch (Guj) – 370655 MTS 01 UR Painter 01 UR Cook (OG) 01 UR Mess Staff 01 OBC S Adm O, Air Force Station, Sector—27, Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382027 Cook 03 (1 UR, 1 OBC & 1 EWS) Mess Staff 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station Bhuj– Kutch (Guj) – 370001 Painter 01 UR CMTD (OG) 02 (1UR & 1 OBC) Laundryman 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Selection Board, Sector– 25, Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382024 MTS 02 (1 EWS & 1 OH) Steno Gde-II 1 OBC Ayah/ Ward Sahayika 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003 Carpenter 01 OBC HKS 10 (5 UR, 2 OBC, 1 SC, 1 ST & 1 VH) Laundryman 02 (1 UR & 1 OBC) Mess Staff 03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 ST) MTS 11 MTS (1 OH, 5 UR, 2 OBC,1 SC, 1 ST & 1 EWS) Painter 01 UR Cook (OG) 06 (2 UR, 1 SC, 1 ST ,1 OBC & 1 EWS) (ESM) CMTD (OG) 02 (1 UR & 1 OBC) (ESM) LDC 02 (1 UR & 1 ST) (PH) Store (Superintendent) 03 (1 UR 1 ST & 1 OBC) Fireman 03 (1 SC, 1 OBC & 1 UR) C Adm O, Air Force Station Darjipur, Vadodra (Gj) – 390022 Laundryman 01 UR MTS 03 (2 UR & 1 OBC) Laundryman 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station, Vadsar, Via– Kalol, Distt– Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382721 Mess Staff 01 OH MTS 04 (1 UR, 1 OBC & 2 EWS) Vulcaniser 01 ST Steno Gde-II 01 EWS Storekeeper 01 EWS MTS 01 EWS S Adm O, Air Force Station Makarpura, Vadodra (Guj)- 390014 Cook (OG) 02 (1 UR & 1 OBC) Mess Staff 04 (3 UR & 1 OBC) Adjt (O) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003 HKS 01 OBC Adjt (P) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003 MTS 02 (1 EWS & 1 UR) Adjt (Q) Air Force Station Darjipura, Near Golden Chokri, Vadodra (Guj) – 390022 Cook (OG) 01 UR Adjt (R) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) – 370655 HKS 01 OBC C Adm O, Air Force Station, Samana, Distt– Jamnagar (Guj)- 360520 Mess Staff 02 (1 ST & 1 EWS) MTS 02 (1 SC & 1 OBC LDC 01 EWS Carpenter 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station, Vayushakti Nagar, Chiloda Road, Distt– Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382042 HKS 07 (3 UR, 2 OBC,1 ST & 1 EWS) Laundryman 02 UR Mess Staff 01 UR Cook (OG) 05 (2 UR, 2 SC & 1 OBC) LDC 01 EWS Steno Gde-II 01 OBC HKS 08 (2 UR, 1 PH, 1 EWS, 2 OBC, 1 SC & 1 ST) C Adm O, Air Force Station, Lohagaon, PUNE (MH)-411032 Mess Staff 01 OBC MTS 11 (3 UR, 1 PH, 1 EWS, 4 OBC,1 SC & 1 ST) Cook (OG) 07 (3 UR, 1 SC, 2 OBC, 1 EWS) (ESM) Mess Staff 02 UR S Adm O, Air Force Station SEWA, Near JNPT Admin Building Raigarh, New Mumbai (MH) – 400707 HKS 03 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station, Kolshet Road, PO- Sandoz Bagh, Thane (MH) -400607 Mess Staff 04 (3 UR & 1 OBC) MTS 05 (1 EWS, 2 OBC & 2 UR) Cook (OG) 01 OBC LDC 02 (1 UR & 1 OBC) Carpenter 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station Madh Island, PO– Versova, Via– Andheri (W) Mumbai—400061 HKS 01 OBC Mess Staff 01 OBC MTS 01 EWS Painter 01 UR Cook (OG) 01 UR Clerk Hindi Typist 1 UR (ESM) Adjt 6 Air Men Selection Center, Near Ram Mandir, Cottongreen, Mum- bai—400033 HKS 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station Lonavala, PO-INS Shivaji, Distt– PUNE (MH) – 410402 MTS 01 OBC Cook (OG) 03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC) LDC 1 OBC Fireman 05 (2 UR, 1 SC, 1 EWS & 1 OBC) C Adm O, Air Force Station, Kalina Santa Cruz (E) Mumbai (MH) – 400029 AFS Mumbai HKS 03 (2 UR & 1 OBC) MTS 03 MTS (1 EWS, 1 ST & 1 PH) Cook (OG) 04 (2 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC) LDC 02 (1 UR & 1 SC) Steno Gde-II 01 UR Store Keeper 01 UR (ESM) HKS 01 PH Adjt (S) Air Force Station, Lohagaon, PUNE (MH) – 411032 Mess Staff 01 EWS C Adm O, Air Force Station Borgad, PO– Meri Colony, Nasik (MH) – 422004 MTS 01 SC C Adm O, Air Force Station Kanhari Hill, Yeour, PO– Jeke Gram, Thane (W) – 400606 Mess Staff 01 UR C Adm O, Air Force Station, Utarlai, Distt– Barmer (Raj) – 344035

Format of Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Posts Application Form

Check AFCAT 2021 Exam Updates

Documents to be attached with Application Form

All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Domicile certificate, experience and caste certificate, etc duly self-attested are to annexed with the application.

In the case of OBC candidates applying for reserved quota, their caste should be listed under the Central List of OBCs

The ex-serviceman is to submit a copy of the discharge book duly self-attested along with the application. The selected ESM will be adjusted against the respective category viz SC/ST/OBC/UR

Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details

Note:

(i) Application without details/copies of certificate etc will be rejected summarily and no further correspondence will be entertained. The decision of the Board of Officers will be final.

(ii) Application received after the due date will not be considered.

(iii) The date/ time and place of exam will be intimated by post to eligible candidates. The Organization will not be responsible for any kind of postal delay.

All applications are scrutinized in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents, and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for the written test.

C Adm O / Adjt of the respective AF Station has the right to reject any application without assigning any reason. Similarly, HQ SWAC, IAF has the right to change the number of vacancies /reservation status at any AF Station under the Command at any time before selection.