Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Check How to Apply for 1524 Group C Civilian Posts, Filled Forms to be sent by Post
Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Check step by step process for filling the application form for Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Civilian Posts Recruitment. Eligible candidates need to send filled forms to assigned Postal Addresses.
Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Indian Air Force has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1524 vacancies under the Group ‘C’ civilian post category. The selection process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable. Final Shortlisted candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India including the field areas.
Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:
|
Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
3rd April 2021
|
Offline Application Opening Date (By Post)
|
3rd April 2021
|
Offline Application Closing Date (By Post)
|
2nd May 2021
|
Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date
|
To be notified later
|
Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date
|
To be notified later
How to Apply for Indian Air Force 2021 Group-C Civilian Posts?
For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment:
Indian Air Force 2021 Applications to be sent by Post
Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force stations of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi as per the format given below duly completed with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates to the address as mentioned in the table given below.
|
Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…...AND CATEGORY………”. The application is to be accompanied with self-addressed envelope with Rs. 10 postage stamp duly affixed.
Postal address to which the application is to be forwarded:
|
Name of Posts
|
No. of vacancy allotted to Stations (category wise)
|
Postal address to which the application is to be forwarded
|
Mess Staff
|
01 UR
|
Adjt (A) Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011
|
Mess Staff
|
01 OBC
|
Adjt (B) Air Force Station, Utarlai, Distt– Barmer (Raj) – 344035
|
Mess Staff
|
03 (1 EWS, 1 UR & 1 OBC)
|
Adjt (C) Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011
|
Mess Staff
|
1 OBC
|
Adjt, (D) Air Force Station Jaisalmer (Raj) – 345001
|
MTS
|
01 PH
|
MTS
|
01 UR
|
Adjt (E) Air Force Station Jaisalmer (Raj) – 345001
|
Mess Staff
|
03 (2 UR & 1 EWS)
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011
|
MTS
|
06 ( 4 EWS & 2 OBC)
|
CMTD (OG)
|
02 (1 UR & 1 ST)
|
HKS
|
02 (1 PH & UR)
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station-II, Inside Sub Guard Room, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj)
– 342011
|
MTS
|
02 (1 PH & 1 EWS)
|
HKS
|
02 (1 OH & 1 UR)
|
Adjt, Repair & Salvage Unit, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) 342011
|
Mess Staff
|
01 PH
|
S Adm O, Air Force Station, Mandore, Jodhpur (Raj)- 342301
|
MTS
|
01 PH
|
MTS
|
01 SC
|
APM, Air Force Police HQ, Old Pali Road, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) 342011
|
HKS
|
05 (1 ST, 1 OBC, 1 EWS & 2 UR)
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Mount Abu, Distt– Sirohi (Raj) – 307501
|
Laundryman
|
02 (1 OBC & 1 UR)
|
Mess Staff
|
02 UR
|
MTS
|
04 (1 OBC, 1 EWS & 2 UR)
|
Vulcaniser
|
01 UR
|
Cook (OG)
|
07 (3 UR, 2 SC, 1 OBC, 1 EWS) (1 ESM)
|
Clerk Hindi Typist
|
01 ST
|
LDC
|
02 (1 ST & 1 UR)
|
CMTD (OG
|
03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC)
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Village– Kundal, Via– Phalodi, Distt– Jodhpur (Raj) – 342301
|
Store Keeper
|
01 ST
|
Mess Staff
|
02 UR
|
Adjt, (F) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003
|
Mess Staff
|
01 UR
|
Adjt (G) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003
|
Mess Staff
|
02 UR
|
Adjt (H) Air Force Station, Bhuj-Kutch (Guj)- 370001
|
MTS
|
01 UR
|
APM, Air Force Police HQ, Komal Nagar, Khodiyar Colony, Jamnagar (Guj) – 361006
|
HKS
|
02 (1 OBC & 1 UR)
|
Adjt (J) Air Force Station Makarpura, Vadodra (Guj) – 390014
|
Mess Staff
|
01 PH
|
Adjt (K) Air Force Station, Bhuj—Kutch (Guj) 370001
|
Mess Staff
|
01 OBC
|
Adjt (L) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka-Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) 370655
|
Mess Staff
|
01 EWS
|
Adjt (M) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003
|
Mess Staff
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) – 370655
|
Mess Staff
|
01 OBC
|
Adjt (N) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt – Kutch (Guj) – 370655
|
MTS
|
01 UR
|
Painter
|
01 UR
|
Cook (OG)
|
01 UR
|
Mess Staff
|
01 OBC
|
S Adm O, Air Force Station, Sector—27, Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382027
|
Cook
|
03 (1 UR, 1 OBC & 1 EWS)
|
Mess Staff
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Bhuj– Kutch (Guj) – 370001
|
Painter
|
01 UR
|
CMTD (OG)
|
02 (1UR & 1 OBC)
|
Laundryman
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Selection Board, Sector– 25, Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382024
|
MTS
|
02 (1 EWS & 1 OH)
|
Steno Gde-II
|
1 OBC
|
Ayah/ Ward Sahayika
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003
|
Carpenter
|
01 OBC
|
HKS
|
10 (5 UR, 2 OBC, 1 SC, 1 ST & 1 VH)
|
Laundryman
|
02 (1 UR & 1 OBC)
|
Mess Staff
|
03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 ST)
|
MTS
|
11 MTS (1 OH, 5 UR, 2 OBC,1 SC, 1 ST & 1 EWS)
|
Painter
|
01 UR
|
Cook (OG)
|
06 (2 UR, 1 SC, 1 ST ,1 OBC & 1 EWS) (ESM)
|
CMTD (OG)
|
02 (1 UR & 1 OBC) (ESM)
|
LDC
|
02 (1 UR & 1 ST) (PH)
|
Store (Superintendent)
|
03 (1 UR 1 ST & 1 OBC)
|
Fireman
|
03 (1 SC, 1 OBC & 1 UR)
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Darjipur, Vadodra (Gj) – 390022
|
Laundryman
|
01 UR
|
MTS
|
03 (2 UR & 1 OBC)
|
Laundryman
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Vadsar, Via– Kalol, Distt– Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382721
|
Mess Staff
|
01 OH
|
MTS
|
04 (1 UR, 1 OBC & 2 EWS)
|
Vulcaniser
|
01 ST
|
Steno Gde-II
|
01 EWS
|
Storekeeper
|
01 EWS
|
MTS
|
01 EWS
|
S Adm O, Air Force Station Makarpura, Vadodra (Guj)- 390014
|
Cook (OG)
|
02 (1 UR & 1 OBC)
|
Mess Staff
|
04 (3 UR & 1 OBC)
|
Adjt (O) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003
|
HKS
|
01 OBC
|
Adjt (P) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003
|
MTS
|
02 (1 EWS & 1 UR)
|
Adjt (Q) Air Force Station Darjipura, Near Golden Chokri, Vadodra (Guj) – 390022
|
Cook (OG)
|
01 UR
|
Adjt (R) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) – 370655
|
HKS
|
01 OBC
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Samana, Distt– Jamnagar (Guj)- 360520
|
Mess Staff
|
02 (1 ST & 1 EWS)
|
MTS
|
02 (1 SC & 1 OBC
|
LDC
|
01 EWS
|
Carpenter
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Vayushakti Nagar, Chiloda Road, Distt– Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382042
|
HKS
|
07 (3 UR, 2 OBC,1 ST & 1 EWS)
|
Laundryman
|
02 UR
|
Mess Staff
|
01 UR
|
Cook (OG)
|
05 (2 UR, 2 SC & 1 OBC)
|
LDC
|
01 EWS
|
Steno Gde-II
|
01 OBC
|
HKS
|
08 (2 UR, 1 PH, 1 EWS, 2 OBC, 1 SC & 1 ST)
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Lohagaon, PUNE (MH)-411032
|
Mess Staff
|
01 OBC
|
MTS
|
11 (3 UR, 1 PH, 1 EWS, 4 OBC,1 SC & 1 ST)
|
Cook (OG)
|
07 (3 UR, 1 SC, 2 OBC, 1 EWS) (ESM)
|
Mess Staff
|
02 UR
|
S Adm O, Air Force Station SEWA, Near JNPT Admin Building Raigarh, New Mumbai (MH) – 400707
|
HKS
|
03 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Kolshet Road, PO- Sandoz Bagh, Thane (MH)
-400607
|
Mess Staff
|
04 (3 UR & 1 OBC)
|
MTS
|
05 (1 EWS, 2 OBC & 2 UR)
|
Cook (OG)
|
01 OBC
|
LDC
|
02 (1 UR & 1 OBC)
|
Carpenter
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Madh Island, PO– Versova, Via– Andheri (W) Mumbai—400061
|
HKS
|
01 OBC
|
Mess Staff
|
01 OBC
|
MTS
|
01 EWS
|
Painter
|
01 UR
|
Cook (OG)
|
01 UR
|
Clerk Hindi Typist
|
1 UR (ESM)
|
Adjt 6 Air Men Selection Center, Near Ram Mandir, Cottongreen, Mum- bai—400033
|
HKS
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Lonavala, PO-INS Shivaji, Distt– PUNE (MH) – 410402
|
MTS
|
01 OBC
|
Cook (OG)
|
03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC)
|
LDC
|
1 OBC
|
Fireman
|
05 (2 UR, 1 SC, 1 EWS & 1 OBC)
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Kalina Santa Cruz (E) Mumbai (MH) – 400029 AFS Mumbai
|
HKS
|
03 (2 UR & 1 OBC)
|
MTS
|
03 MTS (1 EWS, 1 ST & 1 PH)
|
Cook (OG)
|
04 (2 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC)
|
LDC
|
02 (1 UR & 1 SC)
|
Steno Gde-II
|
01 UR
|
Store Keeper
|
01 UR (ESM)
|
HKS
|
01 PH
|
Adjt (S) Air Force Station, Lohagaon, PUNE (MH) – 411032
|
Mess Staff
|
01 EWS
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Borgad, PO– Meri Colony, Nasik (MH) – 422004
|
MTS
|
01 SC
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station Kanhari Hill, Yeour, PO– Jeke Gram, Thane (W) – 400606
|
Mess Staff
|
01 UR
|
C Adm O, Air Force Station, Utarlai, Distt– Barmer (Raj) – 344035
Format of Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Posts Application Form
Documents to be attached with Application Form
All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Domicile certificate, experience and caste certificate, etc duly self-attested are to annexed with the application.
In the case of OBC candidates applying for reserved quota, their caste should be listed under the Central List of OBCs
The ex-serviceman is to submit a copy of the discharge book duly self-attested along with the application. The selected ESM will be adjusted against the respective category viz SC/ST/OBC/UR
Note:
(i) Application without details/copies of certificate etc will be rejected summarily and no further correspondence will be entertained. The decision of the Board of Officers will be final.
(ii) Application received after the due date will not be considered.
(iii) The date/ time and place of exam will be intimated by post to eligible candidates. The Organization will not be responsible for any kind of postal delay.
All applications are scrutinized in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents, and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for the written test.
C Adm O / Adjt of the respective AF Station has the right to reject any application without assigning any reason. Similarly, HQ SWAC, IAF has the right to change the number of vacancies /reservation status at any AF Station under the Command at any time before selection.