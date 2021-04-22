Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Check How to Apply for 1524 Group C Civilian Posts, Filled Forms to be sent by Post

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Check step by step process for filling the application form for Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Civilian Posts Recruitment. Eligible candidates need to send filled forms to assigned Postal Addresses.

Created On: Apr 22, 2021 12:23 IST
Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Application Process: Indian Air Force has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1524 vacancies under the Group ‘C’ civilian post category. The selection process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment will involve a Written Test and skill /practical/ physical test wherever applicable. Final Shortlisted candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India including the field areas.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

3rd April 2021

Offline Application Opening Date (By Post)

3rd April 2021

Offline Application Closing Date (By Post)

2nd May 2021

Indian Air Force 2021 Written Test Date

To be notified later

Indian Air Force 2021 Skill /Practical/Physical Test Date

To be notified later

How to Apply for Indian Air Force 2021 Group-C Civilian Posts?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for Indian Air Force 2021 Recruitment:

Indian Air Force 2021 Applications to be sent by Post

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force stations of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi as per the format given below duly completed with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates to the address as mentioned in the table given below.

Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…...AND CATEGORY………”. The application is to be accompanied with self-addressed envelope with Rs. 10 postage stamp duly affixed.

Postal address to which the application is to be forwarded:

Name of Posts

No. of vacancy allotted to Stations (category wise)

Postal address to which the application is to be forwarded

Mess Staff

01 UR

Adjt (A) Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011

Mess Staff

01 OBC

Adjt (B) Air Force Station, Utarlai, Distt– Barmer (Raj) – 344035

Mess Staff

03 (1 EWS, 1 UR & 1 OBC)

Adjt (C) Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011

Mess Staff

1 OBC

Adjt, (D) Air Force Station Jaisalmer (Raj) – 345001

MTS

01 PH

MTS

01 UR

Adjt (E) Air Force Station Jaisalmer (Raj) – 345001

Mess Staff

03 (2 UR & 1 EWS)

C Adm O, Air Force Station Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) -342011

MTS

06 ( 4 EWS & 2 OBC)

CMTD (OG)

02 (1 UR & 1 ST)

HKS

02 (1 PH & UR)

C Adm O, Air Force Station-II, Inside Sub Guard Room, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj)

– 342011

MTS

02 (1 PH & 1 EWS)

HKS

02 (1 OH & 1 UR)

Adjt, Repair & Salvage Unit, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) 342011

Mess Staff

01 PH

S Adm O, Air Force Station, Mandore, Jodhpur (Raj)- 342301

MTS

01 PH

MTS

01 SC

APM, Air Force Police HQ, Old Pali Road, Ratanada, Jodhpur (Raj) 342011

HKS

05 (1 ST, 1 OBC, 1 EWS & 2 UR)

C Adm O, Air Force Station Mount Abu, Distt– Sirohi (Raj) – 307501

Laundryman

02 (1 OBC & 1 UR)

Mess Staff

02 UR

MTS

04 (1 OBC, 1 EWS & 2 UR)

Vulcaniser

01 UR

Cook (OG)

07 (3 UR, 2 SC, 1 OBC, 1 EWS) (1 ESM)

Clerk Hindi Typist

01 ST

LDC

02 (1 ST & 1 UR)

CMTD (OG

03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC)

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Village– Kundal, Via– Phalodi, Distt– Jodhpur (Raj) – 342301

Store Keeper

01 ST

Mess Staff

02 UR

Adjt, (F) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003

Mess Staff

01 UR

Adjt (G) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003

Mess Staff

02 UR

Adjt (H) Air Force Station, Bhuj-Kutch (Guj)- 370001

MTS

01 UR

APM, Air Force Police HQ, Komal Nagar, Khodiyar Colony, Jamnagar (Guj) – 361006

HKS

02 (1 OBC & 1 UR)

Adjt (J) Air Force Station Makarpura, Vadodra (Guj) – 390014

Mess Staff

01 PH

Adjt (K) Air Force Station, Bhuj—Kutch (Guj) 370001

Mess Staff

01 OBC

Adjt (L) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka-Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) 370655

Mess Staff

01 EWS

Adjt (M) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003

Mess Staff

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) – 370655

Mess Staff

01 OBC

Adjt (N) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt – Kutch (Guj) – 370655

MTS

01 UR

Painter

01 UR

Cook (OG)

01 UR

Mess Staff

01 OBC

S Adm O, Air Force Station, Sector—27, Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382027

Cook

03 (1 UR, 1 OBC & 1 EWS)

Mess Staff

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station Bhuj– Kutch (Guj) – 370001

Painter

01 UR

CMTD (OG)

02 (1UR & 1 OBC)

Laundryman

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Selection Board, Sector– 25, Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382024

MTS

02 (1 EWS & 1 OH)

Steno Gde-II

1 OBC

Ayah/ Ward Sahayika

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003

Carpenter

01 OBC

HKS

10 (5 UR, 2 OBC, 1 SC, 1 ST & 1 VH)

Laundryman

02 (1 UR & 1 OBC)

Mess Staff

03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 ST)

MTS

11 MTS (1 OH, 5 UR, 2 OBC,1 SC, 1 ST & 1 EWS)

Painter

01 UR

Cook (OG)

06 (2 UR, 1 SC, 1 ST ,1 OBC & 1 EWS) (ESM)

CMTD (OG)

02 (1 UR & 1 OBC) (ESM)

LDC

02 (1 UR & 1 ST) (PH)

Store (Superintendent)

03 (1 UR 1 ST & 1 OBC)

Fireman

03 (1 SC, 1 OBC & 1 UR)

C Adm O, Air Force Station Darjipur, Vadodra (Gj) – 390022

Laundryman

01 UR

MTS

03 (2 UR & 1 OBC)

Laundryman

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Vadsar, Via– Kalol, Distt– Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382721

Mess Staff

01 OH

MTS

04 (1 UR, 1 OBC & 2 EWS)

Vulcaniser

01 ST

Steno Gde-II

01 EWS

Storekeeper

01 EWS

MTS

01 EWS

S Adm O, Air Force Station Makarpura, Vadodra (Guj)- 390014

Cook (OG)

02 (1 UR & 1 OBC)

Mess Staff

04 (3 UR & 1 OBC)

Adjt (O) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003

HKS

01 OBC

Adjt (P) Air Force Station Jamnagar (Guj) – 361003

MTS

02 (1 EWS & 1 UR)

Adjt (Q) Air Force Station Darjipura, Near Golden Chokri, Vadodra (Guj) – 390022

Cook (OG)

01 UR

Adjt (R) Air Force Station Naliya, Taluka -Abdasa, Distt– Kutch (Guj) – 370655

HKS

01 OBC

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Samana, Distt– Jamnagar (Guj)- 360520

Mess Staff

02 (1 ST & 1 EWS)

MTS

02 (1 SC & 1 OBC

LDC

01 EWS

Carpenter

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Vayushakti Nagar, Chiloda Road, Distt– Gandhinagar (Guj) – 382042

HKS

07 (3 UR, 2 OBC,1 ST & 1 EWS)

Laundryman

02 UR

Mess Staff

01 UR

Cook (OG)

05 (2 UR, 2 SC & 1 OBC)

LDC

01 EWS

Steno Gde-II

01 OBC

HKS

08 (2 UR, 1 PH, 1 EWS, 2 OBC, 1 SC & 1 ST)

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Lohagaon, PUNE (MH)-411032

Mess Staff

01 OBC

MTS

11 (3 UR, 1 PH, 1 EWS, 4 OBC,1 SC & 1 ST)

Cook (OG)

07 (3 UR, 1 SC, 2 OBC, 1 EWS) (ESM)

Mess Staff

02 UR

S Adm O, Air Force Station SEWA, Near JNPT Admin Building Raigarh, New Mumbai (MH) – 400707

HKS

03 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Kolshet Road, PO- Sandoz Bagh, Thane (MH)

-400607

Mess Staff

04 (3 UR & 1 OBC)

MTS

05 (1 EWS, 2 OBC & 2 UR)

Cook (OG)

01 OBC

LDC

02 (1 UR & 1 OBC)

Carpenter

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station Madh Island, PO– Versova, Via– Andheri (W) Mumbai—400061

HKS

01 OBC

Mess Staff

01 OBC

MTS

01 EWS

Painter

01 UR

Cook (OG)

01 UR

Clerk Hindi Typist

1 UR (ESM)

Adjt 6 Air Men Selection Center, Near Ram Mandir, Cottongreen, Mum- bai—400033

HKS

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station Lonavala, PO-INS Shivaji, Distt– PUNE (MH) – 410402

MTS

01 OBC

Cook (OG)

03 (1 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC)

LDC

1 OBC

Fireman

05 (2 UR, 1 SC, 1 EWS & 1 OBC)

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Kalina Santa Cruz (E) Mumbai (MH) – 400029 AFS Mumbai

HKS

03 (2 UR & 1 OBC)

MTS

03 MTS (1 EWS, 1 ST & 1 PH)

Cook (OG)

04 (2 UR, 1 SC & 1 OBC)

LDC

02 (1 UR & 1 SC)

Steno Gde-II

01 UR

Store Keeper

01 UR (ESM)

HKS

01 PH

Adjt (S) Air Force Station, Lohagaon, PUNE (MH) – 411032

Mess Staff

01 EWS

C Adm O, Air Force Station Borgad, PO– Meri Colony, Nasik (MH) – 422004

MTS

01 SC

C Adm O, Air Force Station Kanhari Hill, Yeour, PO– Jeke Gram, Thane (W) – 400606

Mess Staff

01 UR

C Adm O, Air Force Station, Utarlai, Distt– Barmer (Raj) – 344035

Format of Indian Air Force 2021 Group C Posts Application Form

Documents to be attached with Application Form

All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Domicile certificate, experience and caste certificate, etc duly self-attested are to annexed with the application.

In the case of OBC candidates applying for reserved quota, their caste should be listed under the Central List of OBCs

The ex-serviceman is to submit a copy of the discharge book duly self-attested along with the application. The selected ESM will be adjusted against the respective category viz SC/ST/OBC/UR

Note:

(i) Application without details/copies of certificate etc will be rejected summarily and no further correspondence will be entertained. The decision of the Board of Officers will be final.

(ii) Application received after the due date will not be considered.

(iii) The date/ time and place of exam will be intimated by post to eligible candidates. The Organization will not be responsible for any kind of postal delay.

All applications are scrutinized in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents, and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for the written test.

C Adm O / Adjt of the respective AF Station has the right to reject any application without assigning any reason. Similarly, HQ SWAC, IAF has the right to change the number of vacancies /reservation status at any AF Station under the Command at any time before selection.
