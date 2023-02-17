AOC Material Assistant Result 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Written Result PDF

Check here AOC Material Assistant Written Result 2022 . Check details here like how to view and download pdf of the result along with the Selection list.

AOC Material Assistant Result 2022 - 2023: The Army Ordnance Corps has released the Result of AOC Material Assistant Result 2022 for post of Material Assistant. Candidates who appeared for the AOC Material Assistant 2022 Written Exam on 11 December 2022 can check their results from the official website of AOC at- https://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in/ The AOC has released a list of candidates provisionally selected along with their Index Numbers. Candidates can download the AOC Material Assistant Result 2022 from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the AOC Material Assistant Result 2022 PDF

Candidates can also download the AOC Material Assistant Result 2022-23 by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of AOC at-https://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Latest News section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on flashing link titled -“LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN WRITTEN EXAM FOR THE POST OF : Material Assistant”

Step 4: A PDF of result will open

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your result via Index Number.

However the Inclusion of name in the list does not entitle any appointment on the candidates. The result is purely provisional. Appointment to vacancies will be done only after government sanction. Offer of appointment will be sent to candidates on their email id and mobile numbers. Candidates have to download an offer of appointment and report to allotted units in given time with relevant documents. A total of 419 vacancies were notified in the official notification for across the country including Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West, and Central East locations.