Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician, RA and other post @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has notified for recruitment of the post of Research Assistant, Lab Technician  and other on its official website. Check details.

Created On: Jul 1, 2021 18:35 IST
Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification
Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has notified for recruitment of the post of Research Assistant, Lab Technician and Multi Tasking Staff posts. Candidates willing to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions scheduled on 15 July 2021.


Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advt. No NIMR/ACT/70I/19/2021/17 
Dated 01.07.2021 

Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 15 July 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Research Assistant-01
Lab Technician-01
Multi Tasking Staff-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Research Assistant- Essential Qualification: Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer application 
Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience
Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent Desirable: Three years experience in laboratory work in health related projects

Age Limit for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Research Assistant-Upto 30 yrs
Lab Technician-Upto 30 yrs
Multi Tasking Staff-Upto 25 yrs

Salary (fixed) In Rs. pm for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Research Assistant-Rs. 29565/-
Lab Technician-Rs. 17,520/-
Multi Tasking Staff-Rs. 15,330/-

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on 15 July 2021 from 0900: to 11:00 am at the venue-ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research Field Unit First Floor, Nirmal Bhawan-ICMR Complex Poojanahalli, Kannamangala Post, Devanahalli Taluk, Bengaluru.

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician, RA and other post @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF
Notification DateJul 1, 2021
Date Of ExamJul 15, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post

Comments