ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician, RA and other post @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has notified for recruitment of the post of Research Assistant, Lab Technician and Multi Tasking Staff posts. Candidates willing to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions scheduled on 15 July 2021.



Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No NIMR/ACT/70I/19/2021/17

Dated 01.07.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 15 July 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant-01

Lab Technician-01

Multi Tasking Staff-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant- Essential Qualification: Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer application

Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience

Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent Desirable: Three years experience in laboratory work in health related projects

Age Limit for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant-Upto 30 yrs

Lab Technician-Upto 30 yrs

Multi Tasking Staff-Upto 25 yrs

Salary (fixed) In Rs. pm for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant-Rs. 29565/-

Lab Technician-Rs. 17,520/-

Multi Tasking Staff-Rs. 15,330/-

How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on 15 July 2021 from 0900: to 11:00 am at the venue-ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research Field Unit First Floor, Nirmal Bhawan-ICMR Complex Poojanahalli, Kannamangala Post, Devanahalli Taluk, Bengaluru.