Indian Navy MR Merit List 2021 OUT for PFT @joinindiannavy.gov.in for October Batch 2020, Check Roll Number Wise Merit List for Chef, Steward and Hygienist Posts Here

Indian Navy MR Merit List 2021: Indian Navy has released the merit list of MR (Chef, Steward, Hygienist) for October Batch 2020. All those who applied for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 can check roll number wise result on the official website of Indian Navy.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The facility of downloading merit list will be available from 18 February to 19 April 2021.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 Exam was held in February 2020 and all the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the merit list by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of India Navy.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Click on Indian NavyMR Merit List 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Chef, Steward and Hygienist Merit List will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download Indian Navy MR 2021 Chef, Steward and Hygienist and save it for future reference.

This drive was done to recruit 400 vacancies of Stewards, Chef and Hygienists Posts. Selection of recruits is based on State wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

The candidates who have qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the PFT Round. Those who will qualify in the PFT will be called for Medical Exam. Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Download Indian Navy MR Merit List for October Batch 2020

Indian Navy MR Recruitment for October Batch was started from 23 Nov 19 to 28 Nov 19. Candidates can now download Indian Navy MR 2020-21 Merit List for PFT round directly by clicking on the above link.