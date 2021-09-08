Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Executive, Technical & Education Branch From 21 September @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy is looking to recruit Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer for Executive, Technical and Education Branch. Eligible Candidates can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.i

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has released a notification for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer for Executive, Technical and Education Branch. Eligible Candidates can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in from 21 September 2021. The last date for submitting Indian Navy SSCO Application is 05 October 2021.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Course will commence from June 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 5 October 2021 Last Date of Online Application: 26 June 2021

Indian Navy SSC Officer Vacancy Details

Executive Branch

General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre – 45 Posts Air Traffic Controller (ATC) – 04 Posts Observer – 08 Posts Pilot – 15 Posts Logistics – 18 Posts

Education Branch

Education – 18 Posts

Technical Branch

Engineering Branch (General Service) – 27 Posts Electrical Branch (General Service) – 34 Posts Naval Architect (NA) – 12 Posts

Indian Navy SSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive Branch

General Service [GS(X)]/ Hydro Cadre – BE/B.Tech Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. Air Traffic Controller (ATC)/ Observer/ Pilot – BE/B.Tech Degree in any discipline from AICTE recognized institute / university with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Logistics

BE/ B.Tech Degree in any discipline with First Class or MBA with First Class, or B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management, or MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class

Education Branch

M.Sc. Degree in (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc. First Class in M.Sc. Degree (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in B.Sc. 55% in MA (History) Candidates Having BE / B.Tech Degree with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical) BE / B.Tech Degree with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering Candidates Having BE/B.Tech Degree with minimum 60% marks (Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems)

Technical Branch

Engineering Branch (General Service) – BE/B.Tech Degree with minimum 60% marks in (i) Aeronautical (ii) Aero Space (iii) Automobiles (iv) Control Engg (v) Industrial Engineering & Management (vi) Instrumentation (vii) Instrumentation & Control (viii) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ix) Marine (x) Mechatronics (xi) Metallurgy(xii) Production Electrical Branch (General Service) – BE/B.Tech Degree with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (vi) Electronics & Tele Communication (vii) Tele Communication (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xi) Instrumentation & Control (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics. Naval Architect (NA) – BE / B.Tech Degree with minimum 60% marks in (I) Aeronautical (ii) Aero Space (iii) ) Civil (iv) Mechanical/ Mechanical with Automation(v) Marine Engineering (vi) Metallurgy (vii) Naval Architecture (viii) Ocean Engineering (ix) Ship Technology (x) Ship Building (xi) Ship Design.

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Shortlisting of Applications Shortlisting of application will be based on preference of entries and normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree till 5th semester. SSB Interview Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS

Medical Exam - Selected candidates in SSB will be called for medical examination as applicable to their entry.

Merit List - Based on performance in SSB, merit lists would be prepared.

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to register themselves and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 21 September to 05 October 2021.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Notification Download