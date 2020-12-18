Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 210 Vacancies @joinindiannavy.gov.in for Jun 2021 Course, Selection through SSB Interview

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2020: Indian Navy has published a recruitment notification for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer for course commencing Jun 2021 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala for Education, Technical and Education Branches. Eligible Unmarried Male/Female Candidates for can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 through official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in from 18 December to 31 December 2020.

It is to be noted that, Due to COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein no Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for the AT – 21 course is being held for shortlisting candidate for SSB. The final merit list for induction will be prepared based only on SSB marks.

A total of 210 vacancies are available for Extended Naval Orientation Course, Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular and Special NOC.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 18 December 2020

Last Date of Online Application: 31 December 2020

Indian Navy SSC Vacancy Details

Executive Branch

SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre - 40 [38(GSX)+02 (Hydro)]

SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) - 16

SSC Observer - 06

SSC Pilot - 15

SSC Logistics - 20

SSC X (IT) - 25

Technical Branch

SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] - 30

SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] - 40

Education Branch

SSC Education - 18

Indian Navy SSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre - BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks

SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) - BBE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication / Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical / Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII.

SSC Observer- BE/B.Tech in any discipline with 60% marks

SSC Pilot - BE/B.Tech in any discipline with 60% marks

SSC Logistics - BE/B.Tech in any discipline with 60% marks or MBA with First Class or (iii) B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class with a PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management or (iv) MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class

SSC X (IT) - BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engg/IT/M.Sc. (Computer)/MCA/M.Tech (Computer Science)

SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] - BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in streams (i) Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Control

SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] - BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in streams (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Tele Communication (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Power Engineering (vi) Power Electronics (vii) Electronics & Instrumentation/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (viii) Instrumentation & Control (ix) Instrumentation (x) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC)

SSC Education - First Class in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc. First Class in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics) with Maths in B.Sc. First Class in M.Sc. Chemistry, ) 55% in MA (English). 55% in MA (History). BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical). ) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering. BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Technology/Information Systems/Computer Engineering)

Age Limit:

SSC Observer and SSC Pilot - Candidates should born between 02-07-1997 to 01-07-2002

SSC Education - Candidates should born between 02-07-1996 to 01-07-2000

Others - Candidates should born between 02-07-1996 & 01 -01-2002

Selection Process for Indian Navy Short Service Commission (SSC)

Shortlisting of Applications Shortlisting of application will be based on preference of entries and normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned in Join Indian Navy website SSB Interview Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS Medical Exam - Selected candidates in SSB will be called for medical examination as applicable to their entry. Candidates of Pilot entry are required to undergo Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) followed by Aviation medical examination. Candidates for Observer entry are to undergo Aviation medical examination Merit List - Based on performance in SSB, merit lists would be prepared separately for Extended NOC, Regular NOC and Special NOC

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2020 21 ?

Candidates can register themselves and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in 18 December 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Training:

Candidates except Merchant Navy will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Merchant Navy candidates

having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a

Second Mate, Mate or Master will be inducted as Acting Lieutenant.

Officers of Extended NOC(General Service/Executive & Hydro) will undergo 44 weeks training at Naval Academy Ezhimala followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extent regulation.

Academy Ezhimala followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extent

regulation.

Officers of regular NOC (all other branches excluding IT) will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course.

Officers of SSC (IT) will undergo 04 Weeks Naval orientation Course at the Naval Academy, Ezhimala. This

will be followed by professional training in Naval Ships and Training Establishments as per extant regulations

