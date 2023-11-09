Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Officer & Other Posts, Salary Upto Rs 2,08,700

Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2023: Indian Statistical Institute has released the notification for various posts including Officer/Engineer and other on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, selection process and others.

Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), an Institution of National Importance under the aegis of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoS&PI), Government of India has released job notification in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Institute is recruiting for various posts including Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Administrative Officer, Engineer, Engineering Assistant and others for its Headquarters in Kolkata and other Outlying Centres, Branch and Units.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before December 04, 2023.

Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with the self-attested copies of certificates as mentioned in the notification so as to reach on or before December 04, 2023.

Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Chief Executive (Finance) ‘A’-1

Senior Administrative Officer-1

Administrative Officer-1

Engineer (Electrical) ‘A’-2

Engineering Assistant (Civil) ‘A’-3

Engineering Assistant (Electrical) ‘A’-1

Indian Statistical Institute Educational Qualification 2023

Deputy Chief Executive (Finance) ‘A’-A good Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with ACA/AICWA/MBA(F)/ SOGE and 10 years of experience in a responsible position in accounts and finance in Government/ autonomous bodies or in reputed academic/research institutions out of which 5 years should be in Pay Level-11 in the pay matrix of ₹ 67,700-2,08,700/- (Pre-revised Pay Scale of ₹ 15,600-39,100 + GP 6600) or above.

Thorough knowledge of Government rules and regulations is essential. Familiarity with the use of computers in accounts would be considered as an added qualification.

Engineer (Electrical) ‘A’- A good B.E. or equivalent degree in Civil/Electrical engineering. Two years’

experience is desirable

Engineering Assistant (Civil) ‘A’- Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent with a diploma of at least 3 years of duration in the relevant subjects and one year’s practical experience.

Engineering Assistant (Electrical) ‘A’-Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent with a diploma of at least 3 years of duration in the relevant subjects and one year’s practical experience and Supervisor’s License will be required.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay Scale For Indian Statistical Institute Jobs 2023

Deputy Chief Executive (Finance) ‘A’ -₹ 78,800-2,09,200/- in Pay Level 12 plus other admissible allowances.

-₹ 78,800-2,09,200/- in Pay Level 12 plus other admissible allowances. Senior Administrative Officer- ₹ 67,700-2,08,700/- in Pay Level 11 plus other admissible allowances.

₹ 67,700-2,08,700/- in Pay Level 11 plus other admissible allowances. Administrative Officer- ₹ 56,100-1,77,500/- in Pay Level 10 plus other admissible allowances.

₹ 56,100-1,77,500/- in Pay Level 10 plus other admissible allowances. Engineer (Electrical) ‘A’- ₹ 44,900-1,42,400/- in Pay Level 7 plus other admissible allowances.

₹ 44,900-1,42,400/- in Pay Level 7 plus other admissible allowances. Engineering Assistant (Civil) ‘A’- : ₹ 35,400-1,12,400/- in Pay Level 6 plus other admissible allowances.

: ₹ 35,400-1,12,400/- in Pay Level 6 plus other admissible allowances. Engineering Assistant (Electrical) ‘A’-₹ 35,400-1,12,400/- in Pay Level 6 plus other admissible allowances.



Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can send their filled in applications, in the prescribed format, along with the self-attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualifications, experience, caste, disability etc. to the Chief Executive (A&F), Indian Statistical Institute, 203, B. T. Road, Kolkata –700108 through speed post/registered post only so as to reach within December 04, 2023.