Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Cut Off 2025: Check Category-wise IOB LBO Expected Cut Off

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Cut Off 2025 will be released by the authorities along with the announcement of results. The cut offs can vary depending on the state and category of a candidate. Meanwhile, you can check the expected cut off marks to estimate your chances of qualifying.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 12, 2025, 18:37 IST
Check IOB LBO Expected Cut Off 2025 for UR, OBC, SC, ST & Other Categories.
Check IOB LBO Expected Cut Off 2025 for UR, OBC, SC, ST & Other Categories.

The Indian Overseas Bank will release the IOB LBO 2025 cut-off after the results are announced. It represents the minimum score or percentile required to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Based on candidate feedback and expert analysis, candidates should aim to score around 70 to 80 marks to increase their chances of qualifying. These cut-offs will vary depending on the state, candidate category, exam difficulty level, and previous year’s cut-off trends. As the official IOB LBO Cut Off 2025 is yet to be declared, you can check the expected cut-off marks to estimate your chances of moving forward. These expected cut-offs have been determined after considering all relevant factors and feedback from test-takers.

IOB LBO Cut Off 2025

IOB LBO 2025 exam was successfully conducted on July 12 in two shifts to fill 400 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer. Candidates who appeared for the exam are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the IOB LBO result and cut-off marks, which will be released soon on the official website at www.iob.in. The cut-off marks will indicate the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process.

Also, check:

IOB LBO Expected Cut Off 2025

Having an idea of the IOB LBO Expected Cut Off can help candidates evaluate their performance and plan their next steps wisely. If a candidate’s score is close to the expected cut-off, they can decide whether to start preparing for the next selection stage or explore other career options. However, it’s important to note that the actual cut-off may vary based on various factors.

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks

General (UR)

72 – 80

OBC

68 – 75

SC

62 – 70

ST

58 – 65

How to Download IOB LBO Cut Off PDF?

IOB publishes cut-off marks in a category-wise and state-wise format, specifying the minimum qualifying marks required for each category. You can easily access the cut-off marks by following a few simple steps.

  • Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in.
  • Go to the ‘Careers’ or ‘Recruitment’ section available on the homepage.
  • Click on the IOB LBO Result & Cut Off Link.
  • A PDF containing the cut-off marks for each category and state will open.
  • Download and check the minimum qualifying marks applicable for your category and state.

Factors Affecting IOB LBO Cut Off Marks

Indian Overseas Bank LBO Cut Off is determined by several factors that directly influence the minimum qualifying marks set by the exam authority. Understanding these factors can help candidates anticipate the cut-off marks and plan their studies accordingly.

  • Total Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of the Exam
  • Number of Candidates Appeared
  • Category & State-wise Reservation
  • Previous Year Cut-Off Trends
  • Candidates’ Overall Performance

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News