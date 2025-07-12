The Indian Overseas Bank will release the IOB LBO 2025 cut-off after the results are announced. It represents the minimum score or percentile required to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Based on candidate feedback and expert analysis, candidates should aim to score around 70 to 80 marks to increase their chances of qualifying. These cut-offs will vary depending on the state, candidate category, exam difficulty level, and previous year’s cut-off trends. As the official IOB LBO Cut Off 2025 is yet to be declared, you can check the expected cut-off marks to estimate your chances of moving forward. These expected cut-offs have been determined after considering all relevant factors and feedback from test-takers.

IOB LBO Cut Off 2025

IOB LBO 2025 exam was successfully conducted on July 12 in two shifts to fill 400 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer. Candidates who appeared for the exam are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the IOB LBO result and cut-off marks, which will be released soon on the official website at www.iob.in. The cut-off marks will indicate the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process.