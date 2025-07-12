The Indian Overseas Bank will release the IOB LBO 2025 cut-off after the results are announced. It represents the minimum score or percentile required to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Based on candidate feedback and expert analysis, candidates should aim to score around 70 to 80 marks to increase their chances of qualifying. These cut-offs will vary depending on the state, candidate category, exam difficulty level, and previous year’s cut-off trends. As the official IOB LBO Cut Off 2025 is yet to be declared, you can check the expected cut-off marks to estimate your chances of moving forward. These expected cut-offs have been determined after considering all relevant factors and feedback from test-takers.
IOB LBO Cut Off 2025
IOB LBO 2025 exam was successfully conducted on July 12 in two shifts to fill 400 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer. Candidates who appeared for the exam are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the IOB LBO result and cut-off marks, which will be released soon on the official website at www.iob.in. The cut-off marks will indicate the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process.
IOB LBO Expected Cut Off 2025
Having an idea of the IOB LBO Expected Cut Off can help candidates evaluate their performance and plan their next steps wisely. If a candidate’s score is close to the expected cut-off, they can decide whether to start preparing for the next selection stage or explore other career options. However, it’s important to note that the actual cut-off may vary based on various factors.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks
|
General (UR)
|
72 – 80
|
OBC
|
68 – 75
|
SC
|
62 – 70
|
ST
|
58 – 65
How to Download IOB LBO Cut Off PDF?
IOB publishes cut-off marks in a category-wise and state-wise format, specifying the minimum qualifying marks required for each category. You can easily access the cut-off marks by following a few simple steps.
- Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in.
- Go to the ‘Careers’ or ‘Recruitment’ section available on the homepage.
- Click on the IOB LBO Result & Cut Off Link.
- A PDF containing the cut-off marks for each category and state will open.
- Download and check the minimum qualifying marks applicable for your category and state.
Factors Affecting IOB LBO Cut Off Marks
Indian Overseas Bank LBO Cut Off is determined by several factors that directly influence the minimum qualifying marks set by the exam authority. Understanding these factors can help candidates anticipate the cut-off marks and plan their studies accordingly.
- Total Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of the Exam
- Number of Candidates Appeared
- Category & State-wise Reservation
- Previous Year Cut-Off Trends
- Candidates’ Overall Performance
